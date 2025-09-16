UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 15:48:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE] September 16 (ANIWAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sir Bob Dadae Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea and to Prime Minister James Marape. (ANIWAM)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

