UAE Media Council holds third meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 23 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Media Council Board of Directors convened its third meeting of 2025, chaired by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, to discuss key policies, legislations and initiatives for advancing the media sector.

Al Hamed reiterated that these policies and legislations come within the framework of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the global media landscape, while strengthening the role of the media as a vital sector that contributes to supporting the national economy and aligns with the state’s future aspirations.

He underlined that the coming stage will introduce innovative initiatives and incentives designed to promote local content and ensure the UAE’s leading global standing in the media sector.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the local content enablement framework, a central pillar of the new policies, aimed at increasing the contribution of local media content to the national economy by supporting its production and development, strengthening its role in preserving national identity and promoting Emirati culture globally, and empowering innovators and entrepreneurs in media and innovation.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Media Council, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court; Maryam AlMheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Nasser Muhammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; and Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector and Secretary of the UAE Media Council Board. (ANI/WAM)

