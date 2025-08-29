Uber Pro Card App Down: Users Struggle – What Does It Mean for Your Earnings?

The Uber Pro Card app is reportedly down for many users in the US. According to outage tracker Downdetector, there has been a surge in reports of issues with Uber, with most complaints linked to the Pro Card app.

The Uber Pro Card, powered by Branch, is a business debit Mastercard with a linked bank account. It is designed to help drivers maximize their earnings and works anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Uber Pro Card Users Left Frustrated

Several frustrated users turned to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issue. One person wrote, “Many of us can’t get into the Uber Pro Card app.” Another suggested uninstalling and reinstalling the app to fix the problem.

The outage was also discussed on Reddit, where users compared experiences. One person shared a screenshot showing a “Something went wrong” error when trying to log in. A user from Texas noted, “Houston area. Mine was out for a while. It’s slow but working.”

So far, Uber has not issued an official statement regarding the Pro Card app problems.

Uber Facing Controversies

This comes as the company faces other controversies. Earlier this month, a man sued Uber after claiming he was attacked by a driver for bringing along his service dog. The victim, identified as Bryan Kobel, a 45-year-old biotech CEO, said the incident turned violent when the driver, Uliumdzhiev Vadim Nikolaevich, a 42-year-old Russian national, got out of his car and grabbed him by the throat. Video footage showed Nikolaevich headbutting and punching Kobel, knocking his dog to the ground.

Kobel was hospitalized with a concussion and needed seven staples. He later told Fox News that after the alleged assault, the driver went on to pick up another ride. According to the lawsuit, Nikolaevich was arrested and charged with assault and battery. He was released on a $10,000 bond. Authorities reportedly informed Kobel that the driver was living in the US illegally and had been using a fake license.

In another shocking case earlier this year, a video surfaced of an Uber driver pulling a gun on Miami rapper Krissy Celess and her friend. Uber confirmed to local news outlet WSVN that the driver has been permanently removed from the app. The company called the video “extremely concerning” and reminded that drivers are strictly prohibited from carrying firearms under company rules.

