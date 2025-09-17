UK: King Charles sends Kadamb tree as present to PM Modi on birthday
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 20:42:09 IST

London [UK], September 17 (ANI): The United Kingdom’s King Charles sent on Wednesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Kadamb tree on his birthday, inspired by the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

The British High Commission shared the details in a post on X.

It said, “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation.”

In another post on X, the UK High Commission further highlighted how, earlier during PM Modi’s visit to the UK in July this year, PM Modi had gifted King Charles a ‘Sonoma’ tree.

“During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a ‘Sonoma’ tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035.”

The essence of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative is to plant a tree in one’s mother’s name symbolically.

An official statement by the GoI noted how this simple act serves a dual purpose- honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are the foundation of life, and like a mother, they provide nourishment, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, people can plant a tree in honour of their mothers, creating a lasting memorial, while also addressing the urgent need for environmental protection.

The Prime Minister had emphasised the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke about India’s progress in increasing forest cover over the past decade. He stated that this campaign is in line with the country’s need for sustainable development.

Wishes have poured in from across the world on PM Modi’s birthday. World leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni have been among the many leaders who conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

