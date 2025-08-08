UK PM Keir Starmer Urges Israel To Reconsider Gaza Takeover Plan, Says ‘This action will…’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Israel to reconsider its decision to take control of Gaza City, calling the move “wrong” and warning it will lead to more violence.

Speaking on Friday, Starmer said, “This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

His comments came shortly after the Israeli military announced plans to take control of Gaza City under a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was approved by Israel’s security cabinet.

The UK government has been vocal in its calls for Israel to deescalate its military actions in Gaza, citing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

Just last week, Starmer said that Britain would formally recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel makes significant moves towards peace, including agreeing to a ceasefire.

On Friday, Starmer repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire and said Israel’s decision to intensify its operations in Gaza was not the right path.

“Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions,” he said.

He called for urgent action: “What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages, and a negotiated solution.”

Starmer also stressed that the UK and its allies are working on a long-term peace plan based on a two-state solution. However, he warned that such efforts would fail without honest negotiations from both Israel and the Palestinians.

“Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction,” he said.

ALSO READ: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said