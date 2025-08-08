LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

This is the largest drop since the country began keeping records in 1968. The fall shows Japan's ongoing struggle with one of the world’s lowest birth rates.

Japan’s population plunges by 900,000 in just 1 year
Japan’s population plunges by 900,000 in just 1 year

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 08:30:04 IST

Japan saw its biggest population decline in 2024, losing more than 900,000 people in a single year, according to a new report. This is the largest drop since the country began keeping records in 1968. The fall shows Japan’s ongoing struggle with one of the world’s lowest birth rates.

This marks the 16th straight year of population decline. As of the end of 2024, Japan’s population stood at around 120.65 million—down 0.75% from the year before.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the crisis a “quiet emergency.” He has promised to introduce more couple-friendly policies, such as free daycare and flexible work hours, to encourage families to have more children. However, the number of births continues to fall. Just 686,061 babies were born in 2024—over 41,000 fewer than in 2023 and the lowest number since 1899.

The situation is worsened by Japan’s rapidly aging population. Nearly one-third of the population is now over the age of 65. The working-age group (15 to 64 years) makes up 60%, which is only a slight increase from the previous year.

With fewer Japanese workers, more foreigners are moving to Japan. By early 2025, about 3.7 million foreign residents lived in the country, making up 3% of the population. They are mostly employed in industries like manufacturing, hospitality, and retail.

The population decline is hitting rural areas the hardest. As young people move to cities, many villages are left with abandoned homes—nearly four million across Japan.

The issue also adds pressure to the healthcare system. With more elderly citizens and fewer workers, Japan is facing rising medical and welfare costs.

ALSO READ: 114-Year-Old Doctor Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person – You Won’t Believe What She Still Does Daily

Tags: home-hero-pos-9japanjapan population

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Top Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Jha
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?