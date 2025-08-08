Why Is Japan’s Population Shrinking So Fast? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Japan saw its biggest population decline in 2024, losing more than 900,000 people in a single year, according to a new report. This is the largest drop since the country began keeping records in 1968. The fall shows Japan’s ongoing struggle with one of the world’s lowest birth rates.

This marks the 16th straight year of population decline. As of the end of 2024, Japan’s population stood at around 120.65 million—down 0.75% from the year before.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the crisis a “quiet emergency.” He has promised to introduce more couple-friendly policies, such as free daycare and flexible work hours, to encourage families to have more children. However, the number of births continues to fall. Just 686,061 babies were born in 2024—over 41,000 fewer than in 2023 and the lowest number since 1899.

The situation is worsened by Japan’s rapidly aging population. Nearly one-third of the population is now over the age of 65. The working-age group (15 to 64 years) makes up 60%, which is only a slight increase from the previous year.

With fewer Japanese workers, more foreigners are moving to Japan. By early 2025, about 3.7 million foreign residents lived in the country, making up 3% of the population. They are mostly employed in industries like manufacturing, hospitality, and retail.

The population decline is hitting rural areas the hardest. As young people move to cities, many villages are left with abandoned homes—nearly four million across Japan.

The issue also adds pressure to the healthcare system. With more elderly citizens and fewer workers, Japan is facing rising medical and welfare costs.

ALSO READ: 114-Year-Old Doctor Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person – You Won’t Believe What She Still Does Daily