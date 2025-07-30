Home > World > UK Warns Israel: PM Keir Starmer Says Will Recognize Palestine if Gaza Crisis Persists

UK PM Keir Starmer has pledged to recognize a Palestinian state by September's UN General Assembly unless Israel takes concrete steps toward peace. Citing Gaza’s worsening crisis, he called the situation a “catastrophic failure.” The move marks a major policy shift, drawing global and domestic reactions.

The British PM said that starvation in Gaza is a result of "catastrophic failure"
The British PM said that starvation in Gaza is a result of "catastrophic failure"

United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer has committed to recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of September’s United Nations General Assembly, Downing Street announced on Tuesday. 

Starmer told a special meeting of his Cabinet that “now was the right time to move this position forward” because of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the diminishing prospects of a peace process. Israel’s government swiftly dismissed the move as a “reward for Hamas,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cried “appeasement,” as per a report on Politico.

Israel Decries Keir Starmer’s Move Regarding Palestine

But Starmer vowed that the UK will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps” to end the crisis in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution. Starmer repeated that Hamas must release all remaining hostages, accept that they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm, Politico reported.

The PM said in an address at Downing Street that with the peace process “under threat,” he had determined that “now is the moment to act.” He referred to “a catastrophic failure” to deliver aid. “We see starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime,” Starmer said.

United Kingdom Will Back the Process of Two-State Solution

Addressing a United Nations conference in New York, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Britain bears a “special burden of responsibility to support a two-state solution” because of its historic role in the region, as per Politico. The move marks a significant shift in the British stance on the issue after weeks of horrific images showing people starving in Gaza. One Labour MP, granted anonymity to speak frankly, said it was the biggest change in the UK’s approach in a generation.

It is unclear whether Starmer’s announcement will go far enough for restive backbenchers and international allies who are committed to action — or too far for US President Donald Trump, who has expressed some skepticism about recognition. Lammy said it was “with the hand of history on its shoulder” that the UK intends to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly — a statement greeted with applause.

