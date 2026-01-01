Did Ukraine Really Launch 91-Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence? US Intelligence Reveals Shocking Truth

US national security officials have concluded that Ukraine did not attempt to target Russian President Vladimir Putin or any of his residences in a reported drone operation, countering Moscow’s claims of an assassination attempt, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The assessment, based on a Central Intelligence Agency evaluation, found no evidence of any attack directed at Putin, a US official familiar with the intelligence said. The CIA declined to comment publicly.

Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Targeting Putin’s House

On Monday, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Putin’s residence and vowed retaliation, though it provided no evidence to substantiate the claim. Kyiv dismissed the accusation as “baseless” and aimed at derailing ongoing peace negotiations.

The allegations intensified tensions between the two countries, with Russia announcing it was reviewing its stance in talks in response to the alleged drone attack, Reuters reported.

On 31 December, Moscow released footage showing a downed drone carrying a six-kilogram explosive charge. While Ukraine has denied responsibility for the drone operation in Moscow, Russia maintains that Kyiv orchestrated the attack.

“The attempt was carried out on the night of December 28 to 29,” Moscow alleged.

What US Intelligence Agencies Found

According to the WSJ, US intelligence agencies determined that Ukraine had been planning to strike a military target in the broader region where Putin’s country residence is located, but not in close proximity to it.

A US official told the WSJ that intelligence tools—including satellite imagery, radar coverage, and intercepted communications, revealed no effort to target Putin personally.

US President Donald Trump also appeared to downplay Russia’s allegations. On Truth Social, he shared a New York Post editorial questioning whether the strike had occurred, reposting the headline:

“Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace.”

