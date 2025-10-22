Ukraine gave Russia security guarantees to restore power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, RIA reports

Oct 22 (Reuters) – Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it had secured security guarantees from Ukraine to restore normal external power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday. "After lengthy and difficult consultations, we managed to secure security guarantees from Ukraine, without which it would have been impossible to restore the damaged power transmission line," RIA cited the ministry as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

