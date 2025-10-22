Ukraine gave Russia security guarantees to restore power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, RIA reports

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 10:05:16 IST

Oct 22 (Reuters) – Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it had secured security guarantees from Ukraine to restore normal external power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday. "After lengthy and difficult consultations, we managed to secure security guarantees from Ukraine, without which it would have been impossible to restore the damaged power transmission line," RIA cited the ministry as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:05 AM IST
QUICK LINKS