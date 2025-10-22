Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into White House, Trump Inside During Incident, Here’s What Exactly Happened

White House Car Crash: A man drove his car into a security barrier outside the White House on Tuesday night and was immediately arrested by Secret Service officers. The incident occurred around 10:37 pm at a White House entrance gate, according to the US Secret Service. Officers from the agency’s uniformed division quickly apprehended the driver on the spot.

In an official statement shared on X, the Secret Service said investigators checked the car and found it safe. Authorities have not yet released any details about the driver’s identity, the reason for the crash, or whether there was a motive behind the incident.

Videos of the crash have gone viral on social media. The footage shows Secret Service officers examining the car, measuring it, and taking photographs at the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: car at White House appears to have either stopped at or struck the barricades and several blocks around the complex now shut down as Secret Service investigates. pic.twitter.com/unJ14nj4G5 — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 22, 2025

The agency confirmed that a further investigation is underway to determine how the crash happened.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House when the incident occurred, The New York Times reported, citing the Secret Service. Despite the crash, the White House was not placed on lockdown. However, the road leading to the gate remained closed until authorities could remove the vehicle.

The Secret Service emphasised that they acted quickly to secure the area and ensure the safety of everyone at the White House. No injuries have been reported so far.

