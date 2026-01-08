LIVE TV
Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Ukraine praised the US seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker in the North Atlantic, calling it a strategic blow to Moscow that disrupts sanctions evasion and strengthens the US-Ukraine partnership.

US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’. (Photo: X/@Southcom)
US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’. (Photo: X/@Southcom)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 8, 2026 00:03:25 IST

Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has given a loud and clear endorsement of the United States’ action to take over a Russian-flagged tanker in the North Atlantic, saying that it is a blow to Moscow’s back. The entire story, which revolves around a ship once connected to the Venezuelan oil trade and now tied to the subject of seizure, is certainly one of the major geostrategic friction points. Sybiha has been saying that these actions reflect the “act, not fear” leadership style under President Trump.

Strategic Seizure Details

US authorities intercepted a tanker identified as Russian-flagged and linked to sanction evasion in the middle of the ocean. This operation shows that the US will not give up on its efforts to monitor and enforce global sanctions that are targeted at Russia, especially in the light of the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials regard the seizure as a blow to the Kremlin’s shadow fleet that is exploiting energy export restrictions to fund its war efforts.

Sybiha’s Strong Endorsement

Posting on X, Sybiha thanked the authorities for their swift action, stating it was “a very powerful leadership” from the US and Trump. He associated the action with peace efforts and mentioned its importance in the quest for a lasting resolution. “We appreciate such treatment of Russia,” he stated, thus showing that Kyiv is with the West’s stiff measures.

Geopolitical Implications

The seizure certainly cuts off Russia’s access to the oil trade and thus its supply of hard currency, which the country was relying on to sustain its economy, affected by sanctions. It also puts Ukraine in a stronger position in the negotiations, as the allies’ readiness to impose accountability becomes evident. The event could also fuel the pressure on Moscow, and it is very likely that Russia might retaliate with countermeasures. Nonetheless, the analysts are unanimous in their view that it is a tactical victory for the US-Ukraine partnership.

(INPUTS FROM REUTERS)

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 12:03 AM IST
