Home > World > Who Were The ‘Butchers of Bucha’? Ukraine Just Took Three Down In Deadly Strike

Who Were The ‘Butchers of Bucha’? Ukraine Just Took Three Down In Deadly Strike

Ukraine’s military intelligence says it has killed three Russian soldiers known as the “Butchers of Bucha” in a strike on occupied Luhansk. The group was accused of committing atrocities against civilians during the 2022 Bucha massacre.

Ukraine claims strike killed 3 Russian "Butchers of Bucha" soldiers in Luhansk, accused of Bucha massacre war crimes in 2022.
Ukraine claims strike killed 3 Russian "Butchers of Bucha" soldiers in Luhansk, accused of Bucha massacre war crimes in 2022.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 25, 2025 09:39:34 IST

Ukraine’s military intelligence has claimed responsibility for killing three Russian soldiers known as the “Butchers of Bucha,” accused of participating in war crimes against civilians in 2022. The strike took place on Friday in the occupied Luhansk region, where six Russian soldiers were reportedly sheltering in a house near the city of Alchevs’k. According to Ukrainian outlet Pravda, the soldiers were part of a mobile air defense unit providing cover for a nearby Russian base. They were hit while holed up in a residential property.

What Ukrainian Intelligence Statement Said About ‘Butchers of Bucha’

“The detonation took place in the courtyard of one of the houses where six Russian invaders were with their military transport. In 2022, the indicated Russian occupiers took a direct part in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region,” Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a statement.

Also Read: Russia Has Made ‘Significant Concessions’ Toward Ukraine Peace Deal: US VP JD Vancehttps://www.newsx.com/world/russia-made-significant-concessions-ukraine-peace-deal-us-vp-jd-vance-52129/

The strike also destroyed two Russian pickup trucks equipped with machine guns and a UAZ off-road utility vehicle.

While three of the six soldiers were killed, two others were severely wounded, according to Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state-owned news agency.

What is Butchers of Bucha Group?

The group had been directly linked to the massacre in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, where Russian forces carried out widespread atrocities in the early weeks of the invasion. The events came to international attention after Ukrainian troops recaptured the city on April 1, 2022.

Local authorities reported that 458 civilian bodies were recovered from the town, including nine children. Many of the victims were found burned or mutilated.

Investigations also revealed that girls as young as 14 were raped by Russian soldiers. A torture chamber was allegedly set up in the basement of a campground building, according to an inquiry by Radio Free Europe.

Who Were The Key Members of Butchers of Bucha Group?

Among those associated with the crimes is Azatbek Omurbekov. Another name linked is Russian General Mikhail Mizintsev, accused by the European Union of overseeing the siege and bombardment of Mariupol, which resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

While Moscow has claimed the killings in Bucha were staged as part of a false flag operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced the atrocities as genocide. He has repeatedly urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Russia’s actions.

Also Read: Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…

Tags: Bucha massacreButchers of BuchaUkraine warWorld news

Who Were The ‘Butchers of Bucha’? Ukraine Just Took Three Down In Deadly Strike

