Ukraine Suspects Russia’s Role In Murder Of Ex-Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy’s Murder, Here’s Why

Ukraine has accused Russia of being involved in the killing of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in the western city of Lviv on Saturday. Police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said on Monday that the crime was not accidental and directly linked it to Russian involvement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier described the attack as a “horrific murder” that endangered security in a country already at war. He confirmed that a suspect had been apprehended. Russia has not yet responded to Ukraine’s accusations.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the suspected gunman was detained overnight in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine. He described the killing as a carefully planned operation, revealing that the attacker had tracked Parubiy’s movements, mapped his route, and even prepared an escape plan.

According to Vyhivskyi, the shooter disguised himself as a courier before opening fire in broad daylight, firing eight shots at Parubiy. He added that the attacker ensured the victim was dead before fleeing the scene. “He spent a long time preparing, watching, planning, and finally pulling the trigger. It took us only 36 hours to track him down and arrest him,” Vyhivskyi wrote on Facebook.

Police later released photographs from the arrest, showing a half-naked man in handcuffs being held by special forces officers. His identity has not been disclosed.

Parubiy, 54, was a prominent political figure in Ukraine. He served as parliamentary speaker from 2016 to 2019 and had played a central role in the 2013-14 pro-European protests that led to the removal of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich. Earlier, he also held the position of secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council during the period when Russia annexed Crimea and separatist conflicts erupted in eastern Ukraine.

