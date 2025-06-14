Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Ukrainian Forces Halted Russian Advance in Sumy, President Zelenskyy Says

Ukrainian Forces Halted Russian Advance in Sumy, President Zelenskyy Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukrainian forces have successfully halted a Russian military advance in the northeastern Sumy region, limiting combat to within seven kilometres of the border. Despite Russia reportedly amassing 53,000 troops in the area, Ukraine is reported to be maintaining control and pushing back small-scale Russian incursions while continuing prisoner of war exchanges and urging stronger global sanctions on Moscow.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 18:41:25 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukrainian forces have halted Russian troops attempting to push into the northeastern Sumy region, confining the fighting to a narrow band along the border, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Push in Sumy

In comments published Saturday by his office, Zelenskyy stated, “We are levelling the position. The fighting there is along the border. You should understand that the enemy has been stopped there. And the maximum depth at which the fighting takes place is 7 km from the border.”

He further said Russia has gathered about 53,000 troops in the direction of Sumy. 

Russia Shifts Focus to the Northeast

While Russian forces have concentrated much of their military operations in the eastern Donetsk region, their offensives have recently escalated in the north, particularly in Sumy and Kharkiv, where they have declared intentions to establish a “buffer zone.”

Ukraine has responded with several high-impact operations, including a drone strike that destroyed multiple Russian aircraft and an underwater explosive attack on the Kerch Strait bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Zelenskyy Says Russia Trying to Stage Symbolic Gains

President Zelenskyy also denied Russian claims that their troops had penetrated the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders several Russian-occupied territories, including Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

“Russia is sending small assault groups to get one foot on the administrative border and make a picture or a video,” Zelenskiy reportedly said, describing such manoeuvres as attempts at propaganda, per Reuters. “But these attacks were repelled.”

He reaffirmed that Ukrainian forces were defending more than 1,000 kilometres of frontline territory.

Kyiv Emphasises Need for Sanctions and Peace Talks

“We understand that we cannot regain all our land solely by military means,” Zelenskyy reportedly said, repeating his call for stronger international sanctions to pressure Moscow into meaningful peace negotiations.

Earlier peace talks in Istanbul between Kyiv and Moscow produced only modest outcomes, including agreements on prisoner-of-war (POW) exchanges.

Ukraine Receives Bodies of ‘1200 Fallen Soldiers’

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials confirmed Saturday that the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers were returned on Friday under the terms of recent POW agreements, with Zelenskyy indicating that such exchanges will likely continue until June 20 or 21, as reported by Reuters.

“The agreement is that the exchanges will be completed, and the sides will discuss the next step,” he reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Are Key Tehran Allies Staying Out of the Israel-Iran Conflict?

Tags: russia-ukraine prisoner exchangerussia-ukraine warvolodymyr zelenskyy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?