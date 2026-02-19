LIVE TV
UK's Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Arrested Over 'Misconduct In Public Office' As Epstein Files Drop Bombshell Pics And Videos

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ As Epstein Files Drop Bombshell Pics And Videos

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Disturbing new Epstein files put Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office (Photos Credits: US Department of Justice)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 19, 2026 17:14:01 IST

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ As Epstein Files Drop Bombshell Pics And Videos

Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office on the very day he turned 66. The former Duke of York was taken into custody early on Thursday morning at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and the event has sent shockwaves through the UK.

Reports say that officers believed to be from Thames Valley Police arrived at Wood Farm, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been living since leaving Royal Lodge earlier this month. At least six unmarked police vehicles and plain-clothes detectives were seen pulling up at about 8 am, according to witnesses. Reports say Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a very serious charge that could carry heavy penalties.

Investigation Of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Linked To Epstein

According to reports, the allegation comes amid an ongoing probe into his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Authorities are now looking into whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government information or otherwise abused his position when he worked as the UK’s trade envoy in the past.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice have added new fuel to the investigation, prompting multiple police forces to get involved.

Political Reaction To Andrew’s Epstein Connection And Fallout

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made clear that “nobody is above the law” when asked about Andrew’s situation. He said the police must carry out their work independently and that anyone with important information should speak to investigators, as per reports. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has publicly denied wrongdoing in the past, but he has faced intense public and political pressure for years over his relationship with Epstein. After years of scandal and criticism, King Charles stripped him of all his royal titles and removed him from his official residence, forcing him into relative isolation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had planned to mark his birthday quietly, but instead his day began with a dramatic police visit. Police and prosecutors have not yet given more details about the exact allegations. The story is still developing.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
