UN experts reject China's meddling in the Dalai Lama's reincarnation process

Geneva [Switzerland], September 14 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, five United Nations special rapporteurs and working groups have issued a joint statement denouncing Beijing’s interference in the Dalai Lama’s succession. The experts on freedom of religion or belief, cultural rights, enforced disappearances, freedom of expression, and minority issues stated that the decision about the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation belongs exclusively to His Holiness, the Tibetan people, and the Tibetan Buddhist community, as highlighted by International Tibet Network.

According to International Tibet Network, this intervention marks a vital affirmation of what Tibetans have always maintained: the process of recognising the Dalai Lama’s spiritual successor is a matter of faith, not politics. The group noted that China’s ongoing attempts to control this centuries-old religious tradition are part of a larger pattern of repression in Tibet.

The UN statement highlighted the unresolved case of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was abducted by Chinese authorities in 1995 after being recognised by the Dalai Lama. His disappearance remains one of the most glaring examples of China’s interference in Tibetan Buddhism. The experts demanded information about his fate and expressed deep concern over China’s regulations on Tibetan Buddhist reincarnations.

The International Tibet Network has called on governments worldwide to take decisive steps, including publicly affirming that only the Dalai Lama has authority over his reincarnation, rejecting any candidate imposed by Beijing, and applying targeted sanctions on Chinese officials who attempt to interfere. The organisation emphasised that these measures are essential to safeguarding Tibetans’ fundamental right to practice their religion without state intrusion.

For centuries, Tibetans have protected their religious traditions despite immense pressure. Beijing’s attempts to impose control over the Dalai Lama’s succession are not only an assault on Tibetan identity but also a violation of the universal right to religious freedom. Ensuring Tibetans can carry forward their spiritual heritage is now a test of the international community’s commitment to religious liberty, as stated by the International Tibet Network. (ANI)

Source

