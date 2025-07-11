LIVE TV
Home > World > UN Food Aid Halts in West and Central Africa as Funding Dries Up

UN Food Aid Halts in West and Central Africa as Funding Dries Up

Due to major US funding cuts, the UN’s World Food Programme is suspending food aid in seven West and Central African nations. Millions, including children at risk of malnutrition, could lose access to emergency supplies. Experts have warned that the move could worsen regional instability and fuel extremism.

The UN's World Food Programme is halting operations in parts of West and Central Africa due to US aid cuts, putting millions at risk of hunger and malnutrition. (Image courtesy: X/@WFP)

The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) announced Friday that it is suspending food and nutrition aid in parts of West and Central Africa, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The move follows funding cuts from the United States, which has reportedly left the organisation scrambling to continue its humanitarian work.

WFP Suspends Operations Amid Deepening Crisis

“We are doing everything we can to prioritise the most life-saving activities, but without urgent support from our partners, our ability to respond is shrinking by the day,” Margot van der Velden, WFP’s regional director, told the Associated Press, adding, “We need sustained funding to keep food flowing and hope alive.”

Millions at Risk Across Seven African Countries

According to the report, the reduction in funding would affect WFP operations in seven countries, including Mauritania, Mali, the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. Food stocks, the report suggests, are expected to run out by September in most areas. While aid distribution in Mali stopped in June, supplies in Chad might only last until the end of the year despite rising refugee numbers from Sudan.

WFP data cited by the news agency suggests that 300,000 children are at risk of “severe malnutrition, ultimately raising the risk of death” in Nigeria alone.

Humanitarian Impact and Security Concerns

Experts fear the aid suspension could have far reaching consequences than leading to widespread hunger. “The consequences are not just humanitarian but potentially affecting the stability of the entire region,” Van der Velden said, per the AP.

Oluwole Ojewale, a Dakar-based security analyst with the Institute of Security Studies, warned of potential terrorism and violent extremism as many Africans struggle to “survive the biting reality of poverty,” as reported by The Associated Press.

WFP estimates cited by the publication suggest the organisation needs at least $494 million to continue operations through the second half of 2025.  

