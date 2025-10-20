LIVE TV
Home > World > Unable To Post On Snapchat? Here's Why Your Favourite App Isn't Working Amid AWS Outage

Unable To Post On Snapchat? Here’s Why Your Favourite App Isn’t Working Amid AWS Outage

A huge Amazon Web Services outage has struck Snapchat. It has Here's what people on the internet have to say about this disturbance.

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 20, 2025 16:11:43 IST

Unable To Post On Snapchat? Here’s Why Your Favourite App Isn’t Working Amid AWS Outage

If your Snapchat is not loading or you are unable to send or receive any message, you are not alone. Millions of Snapchat users are currently having trouble accessing the app, logging in, or even refreshing feeds, and the reason is not just Snapchat itself but a major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage affecting multiple platforms globally. 

 

This outage began on early Monday and has affected various popular online service providers like Alexa, Snapchat, and even Perplexity AI. It has been confirmed that its US-East-1 region was experiencing ‘increased error rates and latencies”, which led to this extensive technical failure. 




Netizens’ Reaction To Snapchat Outage

The netizens rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) to check if it’s down and expressed their concerns on the app. Hashtags like #snatchatdown or #AWSOutage are trending globally during this outage, making people worry about their stored data. 

A user on X commented, “Problems of depending in single cloud platform #AwsOutage. We learn the hard way. Hey @awscloud, you gonna stream the post mortem on @PrimeVideo? Oh my Goodness! That sucks too,  but I’m willing to pay. Thanks.”

 

Previous AWS Outage

In 2023, an AWS outage similar to this also happened. It experienced delays and latencies, affecting many apps and websites.  Before that, in 2021, AWS again a a great delay and disruption, which affected businesses and apps on a large scale. 

 

What should people do? 

It is a time that requires great patience. The netizens must wait for the connections to be restored. Don’t fall for any unregistered emails and messages. 

Also Read: AWS Outage: Is There A Chinese Cyberattack Behind The Internet Disruption As Snapchat, Robinhood, Amazon & Others Go Dark?

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 4:11 PM IST
