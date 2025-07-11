United Kingdom Signs €283 Million Assistance Deal With Ukraine

The UK and Ukraine have signed a deal by which the UK will provide 283 million euros as bilateral assistance for Ukraine over the next year.

The deal also contains an agreement regarding the British Thales Air Defense missiles, which is likely to strengthen British growth and would boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities in its war with Russia, media reports said.

Around two hundred jobs will be created in Britain, and another 700 jobs are likely to be created through a defense deal that is scheduled to be signed at Ukraine’s Recovery Conference this year.

As the deal is inked, Thales Air Defense would be able to provide more than 5000 air defense missiles to Ukraine, the reports added.

The Deal Will Benefit Both The United Kingdom And Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said that, “As we continue to witness the enduring strength of the Ukrainian people, the UK stands by their side to provide the assistance their country needs to not only stay in the fight but to rebuild and recover.”

“This announcement underlines our continued support for Ukraine—boosting their air defenses against devastating drone and missile attacks and supporting the critical work to reconstruct this nation and provide the hope that they need,” she was quoted as saying by local media.

“This will also provide skilled jobs in the UK and is all part of our plan for change—bolstering the UK defense industry and strengthening our international ties,” she said further.

UK’s Economy and Ukraine’s Defense Will Gain From The Deal

Minister for Services, Small Business, and Exports Gareth Thomas said, “This landmark agreement is a powerful example of how British expertise is supporting Ukraine’s defense and recovery while creating high-quality jobs at home.”

“By unlocking UKEF-backed finance, we’re enabling the delivery of vital equipment to Ukraine and strengthening our own defense industrial base,” she said.

“It’s a clear demonstration of our Plan for Change in action—backing British business, boosting exports, and standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression,” the statement said further.

The UK is also likely to give 10.5 million euros for the Governance Reform Programme and up to 1 million pounds to support Ukraine’s Green Transition Office, media reports said.

(Inputs From ANI)

