LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 15:29:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

(Adds more details from statement, background) BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Two top Chinese generals have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and the military for "serious violations of discipline and law", the country's defence ministry said on Friday. He Weidong, China's number two general, and Miao Hua, the Chinese army's top political officer, are the most senior military officials to be purged as part of an anti-corruption campaign that has targeted the People's Liberation Army leadership since 2023. He's removal is the first of a sitting general on the Central Military Commission since the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution. He has not been seen in public since March but the investigation of his activities had not previously been disclosed by Chinese authorities. He, Miao and seven other senior military officials named in the announcement "seriously violated Party discipline and are suspected of serious duty-related crimes involving an extremely large amount of money", defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said. Their offences were "of a grave nature, with extremely detrimental consequences", the statement added. The expulsion of He, 67, has implications beyond the military, as he also sat on the 24-member Politburo, the ruling Communist Party's second-highest echelon of power. One of two vice-chairmen of the commission, the general is the third-most powerful commander of the People's Liberation Army and has been considered a close associate of President Xi Jinping, the army's commander-in-chief. The announcement came just days before the Communist Party's Central Committee, an elite body of 200-plus senior officials, is due to hold its Fourth Plenum in Beijing. More personnel decisions, such as the expulsion of Central Committee members, are expected to be formalised at the meeting. Miao was removed from the Central Military Commission in June after being put under investigation for "serious violations of discipline" last November. (Reporting by Laurie Chen Editing by Gareth Jones)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

TABLE-Euro zone consumer inflation in September

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

South African rand weaker on risk aversion, geopolitical jitters

BBVA Chairman says he will not step down despite failure in Sabadell bid

BRIEF-Ford Motor Company Is Recalling 332,778 U.S. Vehicles – NHTSA

LATEST NEWS

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

Why is loneliness on the rise among young and old?

Yayyy.shop launched by Paramotor Digital Technology to transform digital gifting with 250 Plus brands

US Singer Mary Millben Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi Remarks

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Hockey Legend Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, PM Modi Among Invitees

Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says

Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: When Are Banks Closed From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj? Check State-Wise List of Bank Closures

Privacy Shock! Hyderabad Woman Finds Spy Camera Hidden In Bathroom Bulb Days After Repair Work

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge
UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge
UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge
UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge
QUICK LINKS