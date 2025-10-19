UPDATE 1-Soccer-Kane is scorer and provider as Bayern snap Dortmund's unbeaten run with 2-1 win

(Adds details, quotes) MUNICH, Germany, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Forward Harry Kane scored once and helped set up another as champions Bayern Munich battled past Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Bundesliga's Klassiker on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the season with their seventh straight win. The Bavarians, who host Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, had to survive considerable second-half pressure from the visitors before making sure of their 11th win in 11 matches across all competitions this season. They lead the Bundesliga race with 21 points, five ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig. Dortmund, who suffered their first loss in 10 matches across all competitions, dropped to fourth on 14. The win also handed Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer a new record for the most league wins with his 363rd Bundesliga match victory. "It was an important win," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. "The first half was very good. In the second half Dortmund did better, they had a couple of good chances. They scored a nice goal." "We weren't at our best level in the second half. But we fought, and it was a very important win for the team. You can see that it's difficult to beat us at the moment." Man-of-the-match Kane gave the hosts a deserved lead when he scored his 12th league goal in seven matches with a glancing header from a Kimmich corner in the 22nd minute. He has now scored 22 goals in 14 appearances for club and country so far this season. Dortmund, who travel to FC Copenhagen on Tuesday in the Champions League, were nowhere to be seen in the first half but tried to bounce back after the break, going close through Felix Nmecha before Karim Adeyemi fired over the bar from close range in the 67th minute. England captain Kane, who scored twice in his country's 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday that secured their ticket to next year's World Cup, then sent a stunning 60-metre pass for Luis Diaz who cut into the Dortmund box. Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham wasted too much time trying to clear the ball, allowing Michael Olise to slide in and finish the move in the 79th minute. The visitors pulled a goal back through Julian Brandt's tap-in five minutes later and piled on the pressure to inject late drama into the game. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

