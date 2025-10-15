LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says

UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says

UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 23:14:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says

(Adds details on Argentine elections, swap line, US support pledge in paragraphs 4-13) * Bessent says new Argentina debt facility would bring US support to $40 billion * US purchased pesos on Wednesday morning, US Treasury chief says * Bessent says IMF SDRs to back $20 billion swap line from Exchange Stabilization Fund By David Lawder WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. again purchased Argentine pesos in the open market on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters, adding that the department was working with banks and investment funds to create a $20 billion facility to invest in the South American country's sovereign debt. Bessent said during a press conference that the facility would sit alongside a new $20 billion U.S. currency swap line for Argentina, providing a total of $40 billion in support for Latin America's third-largest economy. Bessent did not provide details of the peso operation, which follows an initial U.S. purchase on October 9. He also clarified that the U.S. would continue to support Argentina financially as long as President Javier Milei's government pursues "good policies," regardless of the outcome of a parliamentary election on October 26. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. would not "waste our time" with Argentina if Milei's party loses the elections. Bessent said the Trump administration's support for Argentina "is not election-specific," but a win for Milei's La Libertad Avanza party would ensure that the right-wing Argentine president has a sufficient majority to be able to veto policies aimed at ending his libertarian fiscal austerity agenda and free-market overhauls of the country's crisis-prone economy. "It is policy-specific. So as long as Argentina continues enacting good policy, they will have U.S. support," Bessent said. BESSENT SAYS 'WE COULD' BUY DEBT Asked if the peso operation would be accompanied by U.S. purchases of Argentine debt, Bessent said, "We could," without elaborating. Work on the private-sector debt investment facility has been underway for weeks, but Bessent did not provide a timeline for any debt purchases. "So it is a private-sector solution to Argentina's upcoming debt payments," Bessent said. "Many banks are interested in it, and many sovereign funds have expressed interest in being part of it." The Trump administration has disclosed few details about the $20 billion swap line that it has pledged to Argentina. Bessent confirmed it would be backed by International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights assets that are held in the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund and would be converted to dollars. Asked whether the U.S. would assume a preferred creditor status ahead of the IMF or private-sector lenders, Bessent said: "No, that's what China does, we don't do that." (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Paul Simao)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-India Markets Regulator Issues Ex-Parte Interim Order In Matter Of Insider Trading By Certain Entities In Scrip Of Iex

Libya's oil revenue reaches $14.65 billion in first nine months of year, central bank says

UPDATE 1-US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

Greta Thunberg Issues Big Statement, Recounts Gaza Flotilla Ordeal: ‘Imagine What They Do To…’

ITALY'S TOP COURT ANNULS EXTRADITION ORDER AGAINST NORD STREAM SABOTAGE SUSPECT AND SAYS CASE NEEDS TO BE REHEARD, SUSPECTS LAWYER SAYS

LATEST NEWS

Patna Airport Turns Into A Battlefield, After Violent Clash Among Congress Workers, Punches And Kicks Captured

De Jong targets Champions League in Barca contract ceremony

US tech startup Anthropic unveils cheaper model to widen AI's appeal

HPE's $14 billion Juniper acquisition could face state challenge 

Brazil set to talk tariffs with US on Thursday

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says
UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says
UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says
UPDATE 1-US buys more Argentine pesos, working on $20 billion debt facility, Bessent says
QUICK LINKS