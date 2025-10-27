LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 21:52:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

* Lithuania blames Belarus for balloons disrupting air traffic * Will close Belarus border crossings * Lithuanian PM calls incidents 'hybrid attacks' * European aviation has faced multiple disruptions (Adds Belarus reaction in paragraph 6.) By Andrius Sytas VILNIUS, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said on Monday her country will begin to shoot down smuggler balloons crossing the border from Belarus, which have repeatedly interrupted the Baltic nation's air traffic. Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport four times last week after balloons entered its airspace, and each time temporarily shut its Belarus border crossings in response to the incidents. Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes from Belarus into the EU, but it also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice. Ruginiene called the incidents "hybrid attacks" and said the Belarus border crossings will be closed except for travel by diplomats and by European Union citizens leaving the neighbouring country. "Today we have decided to take the strictest measures. There is no other way," Ruginiene told a press conference, adding that NATO member Lithuania may also discuss invoking NATO article 4 security consultations. Belarus summoned Lithuania’s chargé d’affaires in Minsk to protest Vilnius’s unilateral closure of the border, which was carried out without official notice, the Foreign Ministry said, according to the BELTA news agency. European aviation has repeatedly been thrown into chaos in recent weeks by drone sightings and other air incursions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Munich and the Baltic region. On Thursday, Lithuania said two Russian military aircraft had entered its airspace for about 18 seconds, prompting a formal protest and a reaction from NATO forces, while Russia denied the incident. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said recent airspace violations should not be regarded as isolated incidents. "These are calculated provocations designed to destabilize, distract (and) test NATO's resolve," he said on social media X. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Additional reporting by Moscow bureau; Writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Hugh Lawson)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 2-Qualcomm announces new AI chips in data center push, shares surge

TREASURIES-US yields rise on potential U.S.-China deal, uncertainty on data availability

BRIEF-Sovereign Metals Says Kasiya Unaffected By Malawi Minerals Export Order

Donald Trump Gives Big Hint On Serving Third Term As US President, Says ‘I Would Love To…’

BRIEF-Bama Tea Co Says Offer Price Under Global Offering HK$50.00 Per H Share

LATEST NEWS

Qualcomm announces new AI chips in data center push, shares surge

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

Ahmedabad Viral Video: Doctor Slaps Patient’s Father, Refuses To Treat The Child, Here’s What Happened Next

Factbox-US government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Exclusive-US Department of Energy forms $1 billion supercomputer and AI partnership with AMD

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic
UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic
UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic
UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

QUICK LINKS