UPDATE 3-NHL Standings

Oct 9 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NHL games on Wednesday Atlantic Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 1 0 0 5 2 2 2. Boston Bruins 1 0 0 3 1 2 3. Florida Panthers 1 0 0 3 2 2 4. Buffalo Sabres 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Detroit Red Wings 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Ottawa Senators 0 0 0 0 0 0 7. Tampa Bay Lightning 0 0 0 0 0 0 8. Montreal Canadiens 0 1 0 2 5 0 Metropolitan Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Pittsburgh Penguins 1 0 0 3 0 2 2. Carolina Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Columbus Blue Jackets 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. New Jersey Devils 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. New York Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Philadelphia Flyers 0 0 0 0 0 0 7. Washington Capitals 0 1 0 1 3 0 8. New York Rangers 0 1 0 0 3 0 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Colorado Avalanche 1 0 0 4 1 2 2. Dallas Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Minnesota Wild 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Nashville Predators 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. St. Louis Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Utah Mammoth 0 0 0 0 0 0 7. Winnipeg Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 8. Chicago Blackhawks 0 1 0 2 3 0 Pacific Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Anaheim Ducks 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Calgary Flames 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Edmonton Oilers 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. San Jose Sharks 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Seattle Kraken 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Vancouver Canucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 7. Vegas Golden Knights 0 0 0 0 0 0 8. Los Angeles Kings 0 1 0 1 4 0 Thursday, October 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (2300/2300) Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings (2300/2300) Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (2300/2300) New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (2330/2330) Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators (0000/0000) Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000) Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (0200/0200) Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken (0200/0200) Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (0200/0200) Saturday, October 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets (1730/1730) St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames (2000/2000) Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (2300/2300) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes (2300/2300) Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings (2300/2300) Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (2300/2300) New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning (2300/2300) Columbus Blue Jackets at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators (0000/0000) Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (0200/0200) Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (0200/0200) Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (0200/0200) Sunday, October 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (2300/2300) Monday, October 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres (1630/1630) Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (1700/1700) Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders (1700/1700) Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators (1700/1700) Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (2000/2000) New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets (2300/2300) Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers (2300/2300) St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks (2330/2330) Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Utah Mammoth at Chicago Blackhawks (0030/0030)

