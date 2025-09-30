Reuters Daybook: Key Updates on President Trump, Senate, State Department and Capitol Hill Events – Sept 30

Good morning from the Reuters Daybook. The following items have been added/updated to the Reuters Daybook for today, Tuesday, September 30: MORNING ADVISORY —————- UPDATES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SCHEDULE In Quantico and Washington +8:10 a.m.: Departs the White House. Open press. Arrives Marine Corps Base Quantico. Quantico, Va. +9 a.m.: Addresses senior military leaders at a meeting convened by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In-town travel pool coverage. [Hegseth is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. The event is open to pre-credentialed still photographers/reporters and pooled for TV/network coverage.] Departs Marine Corps Base Quantico. Quantico, Va. +10:40 a.m.: Returns to the White House. Open press. +11 a.m.: Delivers an announcement. White House, Oval Office. White House Press Pool coverage. +3 p.m.: Signs executive orders. White House. Closed press. Note: On Wednesday afternoon, the president signs executive orders. On Thursday, Trump hosts a Hispanic Heritage Month reception and later, with Mrs. Trump, hosts a dinner with Vice President JD Vance and Mrs. Usha Vance. On Friday, Trump travels to Norfolk, Virginia. UPDATES THROUGHOUT SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO’S SCHEDULE +10 a.m.: Meets with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the State Department. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker attends. Open press. Call time for video cameras, still cameras, and writers is 9:30 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE CHRISTOPHER LANDAU’S SCHEDULE 1 p.m.: Meets with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio at the State Department. Closed press. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES MICHAEL RIGAS’S SCHEDULE Attends closed meetings at the State Department. UNDERSECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS ALLISON HOOKER’S SCHEDULE 10 a.m.: Joins Secretary Rubio’s meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the State Department. Open press. Call time for video cameras, still cameras, and writers is 9:30 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance. 6 p.m.: Delivers remarks at the Day of German Unity Reception in Washington D.C. Media TBD by host. SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS DARREN BEATTIE’S SCHEDULE 6 p.m.: Attends the Day of German Unity Reception in Washington D.C. Media TBD by host. +THERE WILL NOT BE A PRESS BRIEFING today. UPDATES FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP’S SCHEDULE +No public events are scheduled. UPDATES THE SENATE +Meets at 10 a.m. to resume consideration of S. 2296, the “National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026.” The Senate stands in recess from 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. for the weekly party lunches. 6 p.m. — (HOUSE-BUDGET-DEMS/HEALTHCARE) RALLY — Fair Share America holds a “Healthcare Over Billionaires” rally to urge Republicans to “protect healthcare and keep the government open” before the government funding deadline. Participants include Senate Budget ranking member Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.); Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Christopher Murphy (D-Conn.); House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.); House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.); Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; and Reps. Ayanna S. Pressley (D-Mass.), Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.), Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) and Sarah McBride (D-Del.) Location: Outside House Side, U.S. Capitol Contact: press@fairshareusa.org Note: Media RSVP to Ashley@fairshareusa.org. For a livestream, go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZv2fh-qAj_YfhnFNjAtG0A ———————————————————— EVENING ADVISORY ————— UPDATES TO CLOSED BRIEFING SENATE ARMED SERVICES — 9:30 a.m. — Meets to receive a closed briefing on “Golden Dome for America.” The Capitol Visitor Center, SVC-217 Contact: Jack Beyrer, 202-224-0418 or Jack_Beyrer@armed-services.senate.gov or Zach Barnett, 202-224-6253 or Zach_Barnett@wicker.senate.gov (HEALTH-OPIOIDS/RELIGION/MILLER) ADVISORY — At 9 a.m., Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives hold a Faith in Community: Opioid/Overdose Forum focusing on engaging community and faith-based organizations that provide services to individuals with substance use disorders in Maryland. Participants include Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D-Md.); Maryland Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller; Maryland Department of Health Secretary Meena Seshamani; and Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach at the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives. Location: Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, 201 Reedbird Avenue, Baltimore, Md. Contact: goci.info@maryland.gov Note: Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Z-6bC9NU4aJPN-XAd7RhpjnkRzFPp7wYd9HbeKj47aQ/viewform?edit_requested=true 10 a.m. — (HOUSE-DEMS-JEFFRIES) EVENT — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) and other House Democrats hold a press event on the House steps. Location: Outside of the U.S. Capitol, East Front Steps Contact: 202-226-4519 or Christie Stephenson, 202-770-5007 or Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov Note: All press gear must be in place by 9 a.m. for a security sweep. For a webcast, go to: https://democraticleader.house.gov/live ———————————————————— 6 P.M. ADVISORY ————— 12:30 p.m. — (SENATE-DEMS-HEALTHCARE) EVENT — Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and other Senate Democrats hold a news conference to discuss a new Congressional Review Act resolution to “overturn a Trump administration rule that will make it even harder and more expensive for Americans to enroll for health care coverage on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces.” Location: The Capitol, Senate Radio/TV Gallery (room S-325) Contact: Taylor Harvey (Wyden), 202-224-4515 or Rachel Cohen (Warner), 202-228-6884 2 p.m. — (HOUSE-BUDGET-DEMS) NEWS CONFERENCE — House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus chair Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), and Democratic Women’s Caucus chair Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) hold a Capitol Hill news conference to “denounce the GOP’s threat to shut down the government in order to advance their health care attacks on women and families.” Location: House Triangle, southeast front of the Capitol (near the intersection of Independence and New Jersey Aves. SE) Contact: 202-225-6231 Note: RSVP to Press.Clark@mail.house.gov. 6 p.m. — (POLITICS-WARNER) EVENT — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) participates in a Sesno Series forum at George Washington University titled, “What Now, America?” Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor also participate. Topics include "the most pressing questions confronting the country"; "political violence and its effect on politics, culture, and American democracy"; "America's place in the world"; and "can Republicans and Democrats address the extremes and find common ground?" The discussion series is named for former CNN Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno, former director of GW's School of Media & Public Affairs. Location: George Washington University, Jack Morton Auditorium, 805 21st St NW Contact: 202-994-7470 Note: Register at https://form.jotform.com/252475923160154. ———————————————————— 5 P.M. ADVISORY ————— ADDS WITNESSES SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS — 10 a.m. — Holds a hearing titled, "Examining the Weaponization of the Quiet Skies Program." Mark Crowder, Transportation Security Administration senior federal air marshal; Tristan Leavitt, p… 