US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites Fordow, Natanz, And Esfahan, Trump Says ‘Now Is the Time For Peace’

The US military has “successfully carried out a coordinated attack” on three key nuclear facilities in Iran. The nuclear facilities that the US attacked include Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

US B2 bombers were used in the operation to strike the three Iranian nuclear sites mentioned by President Donald Trump in his Truth Social post, according to a CNN report.

Moments later, Trump shared another post from a news and open-source intelligence monitoring platform reading “Fordow is gone.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the United States that any attack on the Islamic Republic would “result in irreparable damage.”

Trump Praises US Military After Bombing Three Nuclear Sites

According to a statement by Trump on his Truth Social, all aircraft involved have safely exited Iranian airspace after delivering a full payload of bombs on the primary target, Fordow.

Trump praised American forces involved, saying, “There is not another military in the world that could have done this.” It concluded with a call for peace, emphasizing, “Now is the time for peace!”

For Days Trump Hinted Bombing Iran

The decision to join Israel’s offensive and attack three key Iranian bases is seen as a step towards major escalation in the region. The attack came on the ninth night of the war between Israel and Iran.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate and attack US troops stationed across the Middle East.

Over the last several days, Trump hinted at joining the Israeli strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites. It is pertinent to note that only American stealth bombers, equipped with a 30,000-pound bunker buster bomb, could effectively destroy the deeply buried and heavily fortified Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump on Thursday said that he would make a final decision over the course of the next two weeks. On Friday, POTUS told reporters that he was not willing to send ground forces into Iran.

Trump To Address Nation After Bombing Iran

In recent days, US repositioned military aircraft and warships throughout the Middle East to defend both Israel and American bases from potential Iranian strikes.

President Donald Trump announced he will address the nation at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the White House, following what he described as a “very successful military operation” against Iranian nuclear facilities.

This is a developing story

