Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites Fordow, Natanz, And Esfahan, Trump Says ‘Now Is the Time For Peace’

US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites Fordow, Natanz, And Esfahan, Trump Says ‘Now Is the Time For Peace’

The US military has successfully struck three major nuclear sites in Iran, targeting Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. President Trump confirmed that all aircraft safely exited Iranian airspace after dropping a full bomb load on Fordow. He praised the American forces, saying, “There is not another military in the world that could have done this,” and called for peace, adding, “Now is the time for peace!”

US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 06:21:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The US military has “successfully carried out a coordinated attack” on three key nuclear facilities in Iran. The nuclear facilities that the US attacked include Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

US B2 bombers were used in the operation to strike the three Iranian nuclear sites mentioned by President Donald Trump in his Truth Social post, according to a CNN report.

Moments later, Trump shared another post  from a news and open-source intelligence monitoring platform  reading “Fordow is gone.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the United States that any attack on the Islamic Republic would “result in irreparable damage.”

Trump Praises US Military After Bombing Three Nuclear Sites

According to a statement by Trump on his Truth Social, all aircraft involved have safely exited Iranian airspace after delivering a full payload of bombs on the primary target, Fordow.

Trump praised American forces involved, saying, “There is not another military in the world that could have done this.” It concluded with a call for peace, emphasizing, “Now is the time for peace!”

Also Read: B2 Bombers Heading To Guam: $2.1B Price Tag, Global Strike Range, Secret Missions And More

For Days Trump Hinted Bombing Iran

The decision to join Israel’s offensive and attack three key Iranian bases is seen as a step towards major escalation in the region. The attack came on the ninth night of the war between Israel and Iran.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate and attack US troops stationed across the Middle East.

Over the last several days, Trump hinted at joining the Israeli strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites. It is pertinent to note that only American stealth bombers, equipped with a 30,000-pound bunker buster bomb, could effectively destroy the deeply buried and heavily fortified Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump on Thursday said that he would make a final decision over the course of the next two weeks. On Friday, POTUS told reporters that he was not willing to send ground forces into Iran.

Trump To Address Nation After Bombing Iran

In recent days, US repositioned military aircraft and warships throughout the Middle East to defend both Israel and American bases from potential Iranian strikes.

President Donald Trump announced he will address the nation at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the White House, following what he described as a “very successful military operation” against Iranian nuclear facilities.

This is a developing story

Also Read: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Names 3 Secret Successors: Is His Powerful Son On The List?

Tags: fordowiranisraelnatanztrump
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Iran Plans to Shut Down Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes: What That Could Mean for the World and India
NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?