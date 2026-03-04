US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

US-Bangla Airlines to Operate Special Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights from Dubai to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. The flights aim to provide urgent repatriation services to citizens affected by the ongoing hostilities following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Special Permissions And Priorities

The Dubai Airport Authority has granted special permission to US-Bangla Airlines, along with other international carriers such as Emirates and Air India, to operate these humanitarian flights in light of the ongoing regional tensions. Priority will be given to Bangladeshi nationals whose visas have expired or are nearing expiration, providing timely repatriation and relief for those facing uncertainty abroad.

Passenger Assistance And Contact Information

Passengers seeking ticket bookings or additional assistance are requested to contact any US-Bangla Airlines Sales Centre in Bangladesh or the UAE, or their nearest authorised travel agency. For further information and customer support, the airline provided a hotline: 13605, and mobile numbers: +880 1777 777800-806.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region, heightening uncertainty for foreign nationals in the Gulf.

