LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Brent crude oil Ali Khamenei assassination Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

US-Bangla Airlines operates special Dubai-Dhaka flights to repatriate Bangladeshi nationals amid Middle East tensions. Priority is for expired visas, with full passenger support amid Iran-US-Israel conflict escalation.

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights
US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 4, 2026 05:34:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

US-Bangla Airlines to Operate Special Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights from Dubai to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. The flights aim to provide urgent repatriation services to citizens affected by the ongoing hostilities following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Flight Details And Schedule:

Special Permissions And Priorities

The Dubai Airport Authority has granted special permission to US-Bangla Airlines, along with other international carriers such as Emirates and Air India, to operate these humanitarian flights in light of the ongoing regional tensions. Priority will be given to Bangladeshi nationals whose visas have expired or are nearing expiration, providing timely repatriation and relief for those facing uncertainty abroad.

Passenger Assistance And Contact Information

Passengers seeking ticket bookings or additional assistance are requested to contact any US-Bangla Airlines Sales Centre in Bangladesh or the UAE, or their nearest authorised travel agency. For further information and customer support, the airline provided a hotline: 13605, and mobile numbers: +880 1777 777800-806.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region, heightening uncertainty for foreign nationals in the Gulf.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 5:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah khameneiBangladeshi nationalsDubai Airport Authoritydubai flightsGulf crisishumanitarian travelIran strikemiddle east conflictrepatriation flightsUS-Bangla Airlines

RELATED News

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Qatar Defense Ministry Confirms Iranian Missile Strike On US Al‑Udeid Base, Air Defense Intercepts One; No Casualties

Is Mojtaba Khamenei the Next Supreme Leader Of Iran? Reports Spark Big Claims Amid Power Vacuum In Iran After Ali Khamenei’s Death

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Here Is What US President Donald Trump Says About Him As Next Leader Of Iran

US Moves To Secure Global Energy Amid Gulf Tensions: Trump Orders Maritime Insurance, Naval Escorts To Protect Energy Flow

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Plunges Over 1,100 Points Amid Middle East Tensions; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Slide As Iran Conflict Sparks Volatility

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

Loud Bangs Rock UAE: Explosions Confirmed in Dubai And Doha Amid Gulf Strikes; Air Defence Interception Confirmed, Tension Escalates

Passenger Plane Parked At Iran’s Bushehr Airport Reduced To Ashes During A Series Of US-Israel Military Strikes

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

What Sites Has Iran Hit In Gulf Countries As Barrage Of Missiles Launched At Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Conflict With US? Internet Calls It Misleading, Says ‘It Is AI-Generated’

Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Alleges ‘Zionist Plan,’ Accuses Israel Of Iran Conflict As He Warns Of Regional Fallout

Israel-US Launch Massive Strikes In Central Tehran On Day 4 Of War; Iran’s Assembly, Mehrabad Airport Targeted

Decoding Kintoor–Iran Connection That Resurfaced After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes: How A Quiet Village In UP Became Part Of Global Spotlight

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict
US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict
US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict
US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

QUICK LINKS