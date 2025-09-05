LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'

US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'

US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:07:43 IST

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Two Venezuelan military aircraft flew near a US Navy ship in international waters, the US Department of Defense said, in a move described as “highly provocative” amid escalating tension between Washington and Caracas.

The Defence Department warned Venezuela in a statement late on Thursday to cease further provocative moves, describing the Venezuelan aircraft buzzing over the US vessel – reported to be the guided-missile destroyer Jason Dunham – as an attempt “to interfere with our counter-narco-terror operations”.

“Today, two Maduro regime military aircraft flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters,” the Pentagon said in a post on the X platform.

“The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military,” the Pentagon said.

The New York Times cited a US defence official as saying that two Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets flew over the guided-missile destroyer Jason Dunham in the southern Caribbean Sea, but the US ship did not engage the aircraft, as per Al Jazeera.

Venezuelan state media did not mention the reported encounter between US and Venezuelan forces as it covered President Nicolas Maduro announcing the first round activation of the country’s National Militia, whose ranks have been bolstered in recent weeks by new volunteers as Washington’s threats intensify.

Venezuela’s Noticias Venevision news outlet quoted Maduro as saying it was the “first time in history that the communal units of the militia will be activated, spanning the national map from north to south, from east to west, down to the last community,” as per Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has accused Maduro of operating and having close connections to drug trafficking cartels in Venezuela and the region, claims for which the US has thus far failed to offer any evidence. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aircraftNicolas Madurousvenezuela

RELATED News

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'
US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'
US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'
US calls Venezuelan aircraft presence in international waters 'provocative'

QUICK LINKS