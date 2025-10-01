US Federal Government Shutdown Takes Effect: Know Why It Matters; Check What Stays Open And Closed

The United States government officially shut down early Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement on the federal budget. This marks the 15th government shutdown since 1981 and the first since the record 35-day closure in 2018–2019.

Federal agencies began closing at 12:01 am when Senate Democrats blocked a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans. The bill would have kept the government open until November 21, but Democrats demanded changes, including an extension of health-care subsidies and the reversal of planned Medicaid cuts. Republicans refused to add these provisions.

The shutdown will force about 750,000 federal employees to stay home without pay, costing the government an estimated $400 million each day. Essential workers, including military personnel, will continue to work but will not receive pay until the shutdown ends. Key services are expected to be disrupted, which includes air travel could slow, scientific research will be suspended, and the release of major economic reports, including Friday’s jobs data, will be delayed.

President Trump heightened tensions on Tuesday, saying the shutdown could allow “irreversible” cuts to government programs and jobs. He said it was part of his larger plan to reduce the federal workforce by 300,000 by the end of the year. “A lot of good can come down from shutdowns,” Trump said, adding that many of the workers affected were Democrats.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to pressure his party into accepting a weak funding bill. “All they want to do is try to bully us. And they’re not going to succeed,” he said. Republicans, however, blamed Democrats for blocking what they called a “nonpartisan” measure. Senate Majority Leader John Thune argued there was “no substantive reason” for a shutdown except politics.

