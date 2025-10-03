LIVE TV
Home > World > US Government Shutdown Day 3: 'Thousands' Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…

The federal government entered a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday. Several agencies are now without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 3, 2025 13:23:16 IST

The White House has warned that “thousands” of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown continues, raising tensions in the US capital.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said officials are already preparing for possible layoffs. “It’s likely going to be in the thousands,” Leavitt told reporters on Thursday. She added that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials are reviewing which departments may be affected.

Leavitt blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they have refused to cooperate on a funding deal. “These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open,” she said. She also accused Democrats of “playing politics” over disputes about health care benefits for undocumented immigrants.

Leavitt questioned whether illegal immigrants should receive Medicare, which she said is meant for the most vulnerable Americans. She added that tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants are receiving free benefits under the Biden administration.

US President Donald Trump said he will meet with OMB Director Russ Vought to discuss programs that could be cut. In a social media post, Trump suggested the shutdown could be an opportunity to reshape the federal government. “They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the White House has paused or canceled billions of dollars in funding for projects in Democratic-led states, according to CBS News.

The federal government entered a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday. Several agencies are now without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions.

Both parties are refusing to take full responsibility for the lapse. Republicans want Democrats to extend current funding for another seven weeks. Democrats are demanding major concessions before supporting any funding measure in the Senate, CNN reported.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 1:23 PM IST
Tags: US government shutdownus newswhite house

