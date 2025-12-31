LIVE TV
US Hikes Immigration Fees, Signaling Fresh Push Under Trump's Hardline Policy; Here's How Much You Will Need To Pay Extra

Certain US immigration fees will increase from January 1, 2026, following an inflation-linked update announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The revision comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, affecting applicants seeking specific immigration benefits.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 31, 2025 15:55:37 IST

US Hikes Immigration Fees: Certain US immigration fees will increase from January 1, 2026, following an inflation-linked update announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The revision comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, affecting applicants seeking specific immigration benefits.

According to USCIS, the revised charges apply to select benefits outlined under H.R. 1 and reflect inflation measured between July 2024 and July 2025. Applications postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, must include the updated fee or risk rejection.

USCIS Warns Applicants Ahead Of Deadline

In a public advisory, USCIS said it would strictly enforce the new fee structure. “Any request postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, without the correct filing fee will be rejected,” the agency said, adding that the updated, inflation-adjusted fees take effect immediately from the New Year.

USCIS also clarified that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is legally required to review and adjust immigration-related fees annually to account for inflation in future fiscal years.

Asylum And Green Card Rules Remain Unchanged

The fee hike does not alter eligibility rules for asylum or permanent residency. Individuals seeking asylum must already be present in the US and demonstrate a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership of a particular social group.

Asylum status does not expire and can only be revoked under specific legal conditions. Asylees who meet residency requirements can later apply for a Green Card by filing Form I-485.

Heightened Scrutiny For Green Card Applicants In 2026

Alongside fee increases, the Trump administration is expanding scrutiny of Green Card applications, particularly for nationals from countries flagged for security concerns. Applicants and Green Card holders from 19 countries will face additional background checks.

From January 1, 2026, the US will also enforce a complete entry ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Partial travel restrictions will apply to nationals from seven other countries, including Cuba, Venezuela and Turkmenistan.

Workplace Enforcement And Political Impact

Immigration enforcement at job sites is also expected to intensify in 2026. According to Reuters, increased workplace raids could lead to higher arrest numbers and labour shortages, potentially driving up costs for employers.

Earlier this year, Congress approved an additional $170 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol through 2029, significantly expanding enforcement capacity.

Despite immigration being one of his strongest campaign issues, President Trump’s approval rating on the subject reportedly fell from 50% in March to 41% by mid-December, following crackdowns in major US cities.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:55 PM IST
