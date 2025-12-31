Putin’s Secret Palaces And Houses In Spotlight After Ukraine Drone Strike: Inside Russian President’s Lakeside Estates, Black Sea Retreats And Mysterious Underground Bunkers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of secretly taking control of a £100 million ultra-luxury palace located in occupied Crimea. The sprawling estate reportedly includes a private hospital operating theatre, a cryochamber, and gold-plated bathroom fittings.

The allegations follow claims by Russian authorities that Ukraine attempted to attack Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region. Kyiv has strongly denied these claims.

Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, claimed that Ukraine launched a drone strike targeting Putin’s Valdai residence in late December 2025. According to Lavrov, Russian air defence systems successfully intercepted the drones, preventing any damage.

“These were provocative attacks, but our air defence systems were fully operational,” Lavrov stated.

Putin’s Hidden Crimea Estate

The luxury palace, hidden at Cape Aya on the southern tip of the Black Sea peninsula, was originally constructed for ousted Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych, according to reports. The reports claim that it has been transformed into “a huge palace” for Putin.

The main house spans 96,875 square feet, with a second cliffside building of 53,820 square feet concealed beneath landscaped gardens. The estate includes a private promenade, pier, artificial white-sand beach, and a helipad situated higher up the slope.

Putin’s Wealth Under Scrutiny

Reports over the years have suggested that Putin may be the richest billionaire in the world, allegedly due to stakes in the fortunes of his oligarch allies.

Officially, Putin has declared:

A 1,654 sq ft flat in Moscow

An 829 sq ft flat in St Petersburg

Two Soviet-era vehicles, a 2009 Niva Lada off-roader, and a 1987 Skif trailer

As president, he also has access to several official residences:

The Kremlin in central Moscow

Novo-Ogaryevo outside Moscow

Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi

Konstantinovsky Palace in St Petersburg used to host visiting dignitaries.

Putin Owns £1 Billion Black Sea Palace

Reports have also revealed a secretive portfolio of palaces and yachts. One of the most extravagant properties is located atop cliffs at Cape Idokopas, Gelendzhik, overlooking the Black Sea on a 168-acre estate.

Reports in 2021 described the estate as a £1 billion palace, complete with a pole-dancing hookah boudoir, a casino and ‘aqua disco, and a 16-storey underground complex, compared to a James Bond villain’s lair.

A report said, quoting a mining engineer, that it was built for Putin, noting a nuclear shelter, cliff-face loggia, vast wine cellar, and an intricate subterranean maze.

The palace sits 1.3 miles from the village of Praskoveevka, 100 miles from both Crimea and Sochi. Satellite images shared in various reports reveal extensive grounds, multiple outbuildings, a private landing strip, dock, and roads lined with what appear to be security checkpoints.

Lakeside Retreat with Alina Kabaeva

One report reveals that another palace north of Moscow, at Valdai, allegedly shared with Putin’s secret partner, gymnast Alina Kabaeva. The couple reportedly lives there with their young children.

“Comparing Kabaeva to a medieval ruler is absolutely appropriate,” the report stated, describing the residence as a “royal complex” with his-and-hers palaces.

Putin’s Hideout Near NATO Border

Another secret property near Lake Ladoga, 18 miles from Finland, reportedly includes a waterfall and a luxurious forest retreat with £8,000 bidets. The property allegedly neighbors former Chelsea tycoon Roman Abramovich, just 2.5 miles away.

Putin is also said to have developed a secretive ‘tsar’s village’ for his daughters and ex-wife along Moscow’s Rublevka highway, a neighborhood of wealthy oligarchs and celebrities.

Undisclosed Luxury Yachts

Putin reportedly maintains a private fleet of superyachts, including:

Scheherazade (£506 million): a gift from oligarchs, seized in Italy amid Ukraine war sanctions

Graceful (£100 million, nicknamed ‘Killer Whale’): moved from Hamburg before the war began

These yachts are believed to serve as private retreats for Putin and Kabaeva.

