US Hits Iran's 'Shadow Fleet' With Sanctions Amid Protest Cinrackdown, Escalating Middle East Tensions

On Jan 23, 2026, the US sanctioned nine Iranian ships and their firms, targeting shadow fleet operations funding the violent crackdown on nationwide protests, aiming to block illicit oil revenue supporting security forces and enforce internet blackouts.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 02:11:28 IST

The United States government implemented new economic sanctions against Tehran on Friday, January 23, 2026, when it designated nine specific ships and their associated management companies as blacklisted entities.

The Treasury Department launched this operation to identify secret maritime operations that use outdated tankers as a front for unauthorized petroleum smuggling activities, according to government officials.

The sanctions were imposed as a direct reaction to the Iranian government’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests, which started in December 2025 and resulted in more than 5000 deaths. Washington intends to deplete financial resources that sustain security forces that maintain ongoing repression and total internet blackout through its maritime traffic restrictions.

Shadow Fleet: The Logistics of Deception

The targeted vessels, which operate under “flags of convenience” from Palau and Panama, use advanced methods to hide their cargo origins. The ships conduct shadow fleet operations through ship-to-ship transfers, which they execute in international waters while they disable their AIS transponders to achieve “dark” status that prevents global tracking.

The regime has successfully transported large amounts of clean condensate and LPG through these hidden maritime routes which they use to conduct oil laundering operations with Iranian oil.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that this new designation targets Indian firms and UAE and Omani companies that played key roles in maintaining these fraudulent supply chains because it prohibits them from accessing US financial markets.

Protest Crackdown: Funding the Internal Repression

The illegal oil sales produce revenue which does not support stabilization efforts for the declining Iranian rial and basic service provision but instead funds activities to suppress protests.

The US officials claim that these financial resources directly fund security forces and regional proxies who have used deadly force to suppress dissent while establishing digital isolation. Human rights groups state that the current internet blackout, which represents the most extensive shutdown in Iran’s history, serves as a deliberate strategy to prevent international observers from discovering the full extent of human rights violations.

The US government seeks to halt the “ritual of economic self-immolation” by imposing sanctions on the vessels which deliver the regime’s essential hard currency and thus restrict the clerical government from using deadly force to preserve its authority.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 2:11 AM IST
