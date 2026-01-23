LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda davos MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
Home > World > US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed US-Ukraine-Russia talks will begin Friday in the UAE. Announced at Davos, the two-day summit focuses on air defense, ceasefire efforts, and diplomatic compromises to end the nearly four-year war.

US, Ukraine, Russia to Hold Crucial Peace Talks in UAE as Zelenskyy Pushes Air Defense, Ceasefire (Pc: X)
US, Ukraine, Russia to Hold Crucial Peace Talks in UAE as Zelenskyy Pushes Air Defense, Ceasefire (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 23, 2026 01:47:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that high-level officials from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will meet in the United Arab Emirates this Friday for their essential two-day trilateral discussions.

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement that the World Economic Forum showed in Davos marks a major increase in efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the conflict, which has lasted nearly four years.

The summit occurs after Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump spent one hour in discussion about the urgent requirement to stop fighting.

You Might Be Interested In

Air Defense

The Davos discussions dedicated their primary strategic attention to air defense systems, which Zelenskyy designated as the most important protective element for Ukrainian people and their infrastructure.

During his meeting with President Trump, Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude for a previous shipment of interceptor missiles while formally requesting a new package to reinforce the “sky protection” established during their December session in Florida.

The systems function as military equipment, but they also serve as an essential resilience foundation that enables Ukraine to perform its most important diplomatic work while maintaining a degree of secure protection.

Diplomatic Compromise

The delegations currently proceeding to the UAE have reached their final stages for establishing a settlement framework. President Zelenskyy announced that the negotiating teams completed their work on essential documents through their almost daily discussions, which established a new level of readiness for upcoming work.

The upcoming trilateral negotiations will succeed only if both sides reach diplomatic agreements, while Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia needs to make compromises.

President Trump expressed his urgency about the peace process, which he described as an active “ongoing process” that aims to stop civilian deaths and bring peace to the region.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk Just Mock Trump Over Venezuela and Greenland At Davos? Tesla Boss’ Sarcastic Joke Raises Eyebrows

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: davoshome-hero-pos-1russia-ukraine warUAE peace talksUS Ukraine Russia talksZelenskyy

RELATED News

Did Elon Musk Just Mock Trump Over Venezuela and Greenland At Davos? Tesla Boss’ Sarcastic Joke Raises Eyebrows

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

EAM S. Jaishankar Says, ‘Stronger India-EU Ties Will De-Risk the Global Economy,’ Pushes For Stronger Partnership on Trade, Security and Supply Chains

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

Smriti Mandhana’s Ex-Fiance Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating Sangli Man Of Rs 40 Lakh; Police Begin Probe

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Designed for the Way You Live: Domicil’s Curated Design Edit for 2026

Vocational Education vs Distance Education: Which One Truly Builds a Career? MIT University Sikkim Explains

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead
US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead
US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead
US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

QUICK LINKS