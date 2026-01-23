Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that high-level officials from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will meet in the United Arab Emirates this Friday for their essential two-day trilateral discussions.

The announcement that the World Economic Forum showed in Davos marks a major increase in efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the conflict, which has lasted nearly four years.

The summit occurs after Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump spent one hour in discussion about the urgent requirement to stop fighting.

Air Defense

The Davos discussions dedicated their primary strategic attention to air defense systems, which Zelenskyy designated as the most important protective element for Ukrainian people and their infrastructure.

During his meeting with President Trump, Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude for a previous shipment of interceptor missiles while formally requesting a new package to reinforce the “sky protection” established during their December session in Florida.

The systems function as military equipment, but they also serve as an essential resilience foundation that enables Ukraine to perform its most important diplomatic work while maintaining a degree of secure protection.

Diplomatic Compromise

The delegations currently proceeding to the UAE have reached their final stages for establishing a settlement framework. President Zelenskyy announced that the negotiating teams completed their work on essential documents through their almost daily discussions, which established a new level of readiness for upcoming work.

The upcoming trilateral negotiations will succeed only if both sides reach diplomatic agreements, while Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia needs to make compromises.

President Trump expressed his urgency about the peace process, which he described as an active “ongoing process” that aims to stop civilian deaths and bring peace to the region.

