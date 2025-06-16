US House Speaker Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Trip as Iran Tensions Explode

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson Monday postponed his planned June 22 trip to Israel. In an address its parliament, he raised fears of a broader conflict the battle between Israel and Iran has esclated over last few days.

“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, (Knesset) Speaker (Amir) Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset. We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East,” Johnson said in a statement.

Mike Johnson Announces a Rare Trip to Israel

Last week, Johnson announced that he would make the trip on June 22. Johnson has not made too many foreign trips since becoming speaker and this would have been considered a rare trip outside the country.

Johnson, the Louisiana Republican, has led the House grand old party in their solid support of Israel in the war against Gaza that reignited following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Earlier in February, Johnson met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. When Johnson announced plans for his trip to Israel last week, he said, “Israel must know that when America said, ‘Never Again,’ we meant it.” He called it “our moral imperative to stand by our sister democracy.”

The US State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Israel to the highest level, which is Level 4. It also warned Americans not to travel to Israel due to “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”

Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Trip Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Johnson decided to postpone the Israeli trip after Israel late last week launched pre-emptive strikes that intended to target Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex. Iran however, retaliated, and the two countries have been trading missiles and heavy ammunition since.

Israel, along with the US and other European countries, has blamed Iran for developing a nuclear bomb. These countries have tried to limit Iran’s nuclear abilities either through military action, economic sanctions or by pressing Tehran to negotiate.

