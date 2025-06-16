Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > US House Speaker Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Trip as Iran Tensions Explode

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Trip as Iran Tensions Explode

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has postponed his June 22 trip to Israel amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, citing security concerns. In a statement, Johnson said the decision was made jointly with the Knesset Speaker and reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel during the ongoing crisis.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 01:16:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson Monday postponed his planned June 22 trip to Israel. In an  address its parliament, he raised fears of a broader conflict the battle between Israel and Iran has esclated over last few days.

“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, (Knesset) Speaker (Amir) Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset. We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East,” Johnson said in a statement.

Mike Johnson Announces a Rare Trip to Israel

Last week, Johnson announced that he would make the trip on June 22. Johnson has not made too many foreign trips since becoming speaker and this would have been considered a rare trip outside the country. 

Johnson, the Louisiana Republican, has led the House grand old party in their solid support of Israel in the war against Gaza that reignited following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. 

Also Read: Trump Orders ICE to Intensify Deportations in Democratic-Run Cities

Earlier in February, Johnson met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.  When Johnson announced plans for his trip to Israel last week, he said, “Israel must know that when America said, ‘Never Again,’ we meant it.”  He called it “our moral imperative to stand by our sister democracy.”

The US State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Israel to the highest level, which is Level 4. It also warned Americans not to travel to Israel due to “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”

Mike Johnson Postpones Israel Trip Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

 Johnson decided to postpone the Israeli trip after Israel late last week launched pre-emptive strikes that intended to target Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex. Iran however, retaliated, and the two countries have been trading missiles and heavy ammunition since.

Israel, along with the US and other European countries, has blamed Iran for developing a nuclear bomb. These countries have tried to limit Iran’s nuclear abilities either through military action, economic sanctions or by pressing Tehran to negotiate.

Also Read: What Trump Said After Israel Struck Iran: ‘We Had Nothing To Do With It’

Tags: iranisraelspeaker mike johnson
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?