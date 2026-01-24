LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Major Airlines Cancel Middle East Flights As Trump Sends Massive Naval Armada To The Region

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Major Airlines Cancel Middle East Flights As Trump Sends Massive Naval Armada To The Region

Major airlines suspend flights to the Middle East as US-Iran tensions soar. Key routes to Dubai, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh hit. US deploys naval fleet as precautionary measure.

Airlines halt Middle East flights amid US-Iran tensions. Photos: X.
Airlines halt Middle East flights amid US-Iran tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 24, 2026 14:37:28 IST

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Major Airlines Cancel Middle East Flights As Trump Sends Massive Naval Armada To The Region

Several major international airlines have suspended operations to and from the Middle East as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran. Key destinations affected by the cancellations include Israel, Dubai, and Riyadh. The cancellations follow statements by US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday announced that a US “armada” is heading toward the Gulf amid heightened scrutiny of Iran’s handling of domestic protests and its nuclear programme.

Is US Planning To Attak Iran?

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it,” Trump said, describing the deployment as precautionary. “We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case… I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” he added.

The deployment includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers, which are expected to join existing US naval forces in the Persian Gulf and Bahrain. In addition, US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle jets and military cargo aircraft have been dispatched to the region. The United Kingdom has also sent Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar in a defensive capacity, according to reports.

Which Airlines Have Cancelled Flights To Middle East Amid Iran-US War Tensions?

Air France

France’s national carrier Air France announced it would temporarily suspend flights to Dubai, citing the geopolitical situation.

“Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the company has decided to temporarily suspend its service to Dubai,” the airline said in a statement to AFP.

Dutch Airline KLM

KLM confirmed to Dutch public broadcaster NOS on Friday that it had suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Dammam, and Riyadh until further notice. The airline also stated that it would avoid flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Israel, and several Gulf countries. While KLM did not provide a detailed reason for the suspensions, it said it was coordinating with Dutch authorities.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has limited its operations to daytime flights and continues to avoid Iranian airspace, according to NDTV.

Other Carriers

United Airlines and Air Canada have also cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, while British Airways had temporarily halted flights to Bahrain earlier this month, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Flight disruptions in the Gulf are not unprecedented. Several European and American carriers paused operations in June following Iranian missile strikes on a base in Qatar. 

Also Read: US Hits Iran’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ With Sanctions Amid Protest Crackdown, Escalating Middle East Tensions

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 2:37 PM IST
