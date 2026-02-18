Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

The United States has rushed more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East as tensions with Iran rise amid fragile nuclear negotiations. The rapid deployment includes advanced F-16, F-22 and F-35 aircraft alongside two aircraft carriers positioned near Iranian waters.

US sends 50+ fighter jets, carriers near Iran as nuclear talks continue and Tehran conducts missile drills in Strait of Hormuz. Photos: Gemini, X.
US sends 50+ fighter jets, carriers near Iran as nuclear talks continue and Tehran conducts missile drills in Strait of Hormuz. Photos: Gemini, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 18, 2026 08:15:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

The United States military has moved more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East within the past 24 hours as part of a broader buildup of air and naval forces near Iran, according to a report by Axios citing a US official. Independent flight trackers observed multiple aircraft, including F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets, heading toward the region during this period.

The deployments come at a sensitive time, coinciding with ongoing indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran focused on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran-US Nuclear Talks 

The Jerusalem Post reported that discussions held in Geneva on Tuesday made some progress, although significant gaps remain unresolved.

You Might Be Interested In

“The Iranians said they would come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions,” the official said.

The official added that while the meetings were constructive, major differences persist.

“There were good meetings, but the gaps are still wide. There’s still a lot of work to be done to reach an agreement.”

US Military Buildup Around Iran, Deploys Second Aircraft Carrier 

The military buildup follows reports last week that the US planned to deploy its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to strengthen its regional posture ahead of a possible confrontation with Iranian forces.

The carrier and its escort ships had previously been stationed in the Caribbean. According to four anonymous US officials, they were informed of the new deployment destination on Thursday.

Another US carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, along with additional air and naval assets, had already been deployed to the region in January.

Iran Conducts Missile Drills, Temporarily Closes Strait of Hormuz

Amid the diplomatic efforts, Iran announced on Wednesday that it had temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier to conduct live-fire military drills.

Iranian state media reported that military forces fired live missiles toward the strategic waterway and shut it for several hours citing “safety and maritime concerns.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also delivered a warning during the developments, saying:

“The strongest army in the world might sometimes receive such a slap that it cannot get back on its feet.”

Also Read: Khamenei Warns Trump Of Sending US Warships To “Bottom of The Sea” As Iran Fires Missiles Into Strait of Hormuz

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneihome-hero-pos-2iranIran newsus-iran nuclear talksWorld news

RELATED News

Nancy Guthrie’s Niece Arrested? Viral Tucson SWAT Raid Theory Sends Shockwaves — Here’s What Police Say

Pinterest Down: 4,000+ Users Report Major Outage in US — What’s Behind the App and Feed Crash?

Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

Explosion at New York Church Leaves 5 Injured, Firefighter Among Critical; Gas Leak Suspected | Watch Shocking Video

Meet Tarique Rahman: Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’s Son, The ‘Dark Prince’ Rises In Dhaka – What Will Be ‘New’ Bangladesh’s India Strategy Amid Uproar Over Attacks On Hindus

LATEST NEWS

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Is YouTube Down? Downdetector Flags Massive Outage In India, US – Here’s How To Fix ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error During The Outage

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India’s Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

Ramadan Dates 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm First Day Of Fasting On Feb 18 After Crescent Sighting In Gulf; Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey To Observe From…

Routine Medical Evaluation Or Alcoholism? How Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Frequent Hospitalisation Has Become A Political Issue, Explained

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada
Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada
Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada
Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

QUICK LINKS