LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight

US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight

Basmati exports from Haryana have been hit after US-Israel strikes on Iran disrupted shipments via Bandar Abbas.

Iran conflict hits Indian rice exporters (AI-GENERATED IMAGE)
Iran conflict hits Indian rice exporters (AI-GENERATED IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 1, 2026 18:29:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight

Rice exporters in Haryana are running into shipment delays and payment troubles after the US and Israel bombed Iran. Basmati prices have dropped by Rs 4–5 per kg because cargo headed through Bandar Abbas is stuck. Iran is India’s second-biggest basmati buyer.

Right now, exporters in Haryana are watching their payments slow down, and shipments get held up, especially those going to Iran and Afghanistan. Sushil Kumar Jain, who leads the state Rice Exporters Association, said the conflict’s already messing with the trade.

Haryana Basmati Exports Hit as US-Israel Strikes on Iran Stall Shipments

Anything bound for Iran, or even Afghanistan through Bandar Abbas, is basically on hold. “These shipments will stay stuck until things calm down, and that’s going to hit the market. Payments will get pushed back too,” Jain told reporters.

You Might Be Interested In

Still, Jain said it’s tough to know exactly how bad things will get, since it all depends on how long the fighting drags on. The US and Israel hit Iran hard on Saturday. US President Donald Trump called on Iranians to take control of their future and rise up against the Islamic leadership that’s been in charge since 1979.

India-Iran Trade Impact

As for basmati exports, Jain pointed out that Haryana handles about 35 percent of India’s annual basmati shipments. Neeraj Kumar, a rice miller in Karnal, said, “Ever since this new conflict started, everything’s up in the air. Within just one day, trade took a hit as basmati prices dropped by Rs 4-5 per kg, or about Rs 400-500 per quintal.”

Kumar remembered a similar situation last June, when the Iran-Israel conflict rattled the market. “Haryana plays the biggest role in India’s basmati exports, so what’s happening now is going to have an effect,” he said.

He added, “Iran is our biggest basmati buyer. Sure, we ship to the UAE, Oman, Yemen, and Iraq too, but the March shipments are going to take a hit. We’ll only know the real damage once we see how long this conflict lasts.”

Iran Conflict Triggers Price Fall in India’s Basmati Trade

Karnal is the top basmati export hub, with Kaithal and Sonipat also sending plenty of rice abroad.

Exporters have another headache: war risk. Right now, insurance companies aren’t covering ships travelling through the region, so the risk for exporters goes up.

Iran usually buys more basmati from India than anyone except Saudi Arabia. Last fiscal year, India exported about a million tonnes of basmati to Iran.

In total, India shipped around 6 million tonnes of basmati during 2024-25, mostly to markets in the Middle East and West Asia. Other big buyers include Iraq, the UAE, and the US. 

ALSO READ: Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 6:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Basmati riceIran US Warlatest business newslatest world news

RELATED News

Mass Shooting In Austin On West 6th Street Leaves 3 Dead, 20 Injured; Suspect Fatally Shot By Police In Nightlife District

What Are The Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missiles Used By Iran For The Very First Time To Attack US Bases In Middle East? Check Features, Cost, Range, And Top Speed

15 Indians Among 20 Crew On Oil Tanker Targeted Near Oman’s Khasab Port, Four Injured As Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US-Israel Attack

‘Help Has Arrived’: Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Message To Iranian Citizens, Warns Of More Strikes As He Calls To Overthrow ‘Terror Regime’

Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, ‘Trusted Loyalist’ Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike

LATEST NEWS

Holi School Holiday 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In UP, Delhi, And Bihar; Check State-Wise Updates

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Alyssa Healy Scripts History In Her Farewell Match, Mitchell Starc’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral – WATCH

‘They Get Their Own Reports Made Up’ – Pakistani Players Accused of Faking Injuries

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

Gold Rates, March 2: What To Expect Tomorrow Amid Middle East Crisis After Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike | Check Latest Prices In India

Weekly Horoscope for March 2–8: Love Feels Comfortable, Money Decisions Are Clearer — A Quick Sneak Peek into Your Complete Week

Central Bank of India Vacancy 2026: Online Application Link, Eligibility, And Dates

‘Khud Kaaptani Chhodenge ya PCB Hatayega?’: Salman Ali Agha Got Trolled By A Reporter After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit – Watch

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight
US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight
US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight
US-Israel Attack On Iran Sends Shockwaves Through India’s Basmati Market Leaving Rice Exporters In Trouble As Prices Drop Overnight

QUICK LINKS