Home > World > US Launches Massive Airstrikes on ISIS in Syria After Deadly Ambush

US Launches Massive Airstrikes on ISIS in Syria After Deadly Ambush

The U.S. launched precision airstrikes against ISIS in central Syria following the killing of two American soldiers and a U.S. interpreter, signaling swift retaliation and ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 20, 2025 04:39:57 IST

US Strikes ISIS Targets In Syria Following Deadly Attack

US Strikes ISIS Targets In Syria Following Deadly Attack

The U.S. has hit the ISIS positions in Syria with precision airstrikes as a decisive response to last week’s deadly attack. The attack on Saturday left two American soldiers and a U.S. interpreter dead, prompting the military to take action quickly, as per reports by CBS News, quoting various sources.

The U.S. military was said to have executed strikes on many targets throughout central Syria, utilizing a mix of fighter jets, attack helicopters, and ground artillery to carry out precision hits. The plan is to take out the ISIS network and make the group understand through their own experience that the killing of U.S. troops will be met with force.

Nevertheless, the strike details are still coming out. This step emphasizes the U.S. policy of eradicating terrorism in foreign lands. It is a continuous example of the changing global security situation in real time for readers following the story; it shows how fast military countermeasures can be and how they can have a bigger geopolitical impact and draw public interest.

US Central Command Calls Retaliatory Operation A “Massive Strike”

US Central Command described the operation as a “massive strike” and indicated that it was retaliatory, Posted about the massiv strike in a post on X.

Operation Hawkeye Strike: Trump and Hegseth Retaliate Swiftly After Deadly ISIS Ambush

Just earlier this week, President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth were present at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of three Americans whose lives were taken away by tragedy way too early: Sgt. William Howard and Sgt. Edgar Torres Tovar from the Iowa National Guard, plus interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

The three were killed in Palmyra, Syria, when a single ISIS gunman attacked them while they were providing support to a crucial leader.

Additionally, three other soldiers from the Iowa National Guard sustained injuries during the incident. For those who are keeping up with the events, it is a harsh reminder of the risks that our soldiers have to endure in foreign lands, and the toll in human lives that is behind each news headline, martyrs, loss, and the burden of world conflict compressed into one sorrowful occasion at Dover.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 4:39 AM IST
US Launches Massive Airstrikes on ISIS in Syria After Deadly Ambush

