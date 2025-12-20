US Launches Massive Airstrikes on ISIS in Syria After Deadly Ambush

US Strikes ISIS Targets In Syria Following Deadly Attack
The U.S. has hit the ISIS positions in Syria with precision airstrikes as a decisive response to last week’s deadly attack. The attack on Saturday left two American soldiers and a U.S. interpreter dead, prompting the military to take action quickly, as per reports by CBS News, quoting various sources.
The U.S. military was said to have executed strikes on many targets throughout central Syria, utilizing a mix of fighter jets, attack helicopters, and ground artillery to carry out precision hits. The plan is to take out the ISIS network and make the group understand through their own experience that the killing of U.S. troops will be met with force.
US airstrikes and missiles targeted several Islamic State positions and affiliated sites in Syria, US Secretary of War Hegseth called this “Operation Hawkeye Strike”, and stated that it is a declaration of vengeance against the Islamic State. https://t.co/73T1uk315e pic.twitter.com/OIFh6NRYov
Nevertheless, the strike details are still coming out. This step emphasizes the U.S. policy of eradicating terrorism in foreign lands. It is a continuous example of the changing global security situation in real time for readers following the story; it shows how fast military countermeasures can be and how they can have a bigger geopolitical impact and draw public interest.
US Central Command Calls Retaliatory Operation A “Massive Strike”
US Central Command described the operation as a “massive strike” and indicated that it was retaliatory, Posted about the massiv strike in a post on X.
U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria
TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. forces have commenced a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in Syria. This massive strike follows the attack on U.S. and partner forces in Syria on Dec. 13.
, U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 19, 2025
