US Military Targets ISIS in Syria with Strategic Airstrikes, Says Defense Officials

On January 10, 2026 (early January 11 IST), the U.S. Central Command made it known that massive airstrikes were carried out and over 35 ISIS sites in Syria were targeted. The operation involved the use of more than 20 aircraft and 90 precision munitions.

Operation Details

The airstrike is part of the ongoing Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched on December 19, 2025. F-15Es, A-10s, AC-130Js, MQ-9 drones, and Jordanian F-16s were used during the raid that was executed at 12:30 p.m. ET (11 p.m. IST). The strikes were in response to the December 13 ambush in Palmyra, where two U.S. soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed and three troops injured by ISIS. CENTCOM released strike footage and stated its determination to hunt terrorists around the world.

Strategic Context

This offensive signifies the continuation of major strikes, with the second wave recently hitting over 70 targets in December, amidst post-Assad Syria’s gradual restructuring under Ahmed al-Sharaa. U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack met with the Syrian leaders on the same day, indicating that the U.S. approaches ISIS’s resurgence with a combination of both diplomatic and military means. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the tenacious pursuit even after Trump’s retaliation pledge.

Casualty and Impact

There are no immediate casualty figures available, yet the airstrikes were carried out in central Syria to dismantle the networks that are threatening US allies and friendly forces. President Trump was the one to direct the campaign, and his emphasis was on the warfighter’s protection in a region that has become increasingly volatile after the ouster of Assad.

Broader Implications

The military action reiterated the US commitment to the region, in spite of changing circumstances in the Middle East, with countries like Jordan supporting coalition efforts. It was preceded by increased ISIS activity, which not only tested the new Syrian leadership but also prevented attacks on Americans through deterrence.