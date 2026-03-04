US Moves to Secure Global Energy Amid Gulf Tensions



President Donald Trump on Tuesday directed the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and unspecified guarantees for maritime trade as the conflict with Iran continues to escalate. The move aims to protect all shipping operations, including energy shipments that transit through the Gulf region.

Trump emphasized on Truth Social that this protection will be available to all shipping lines and, if needed, the United States Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy. The announcement comes during a period when US-Israeli military operations have increased against Iranian targets, Also one that took lives of ,any including senior leaders and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The DFC’s insurance measures and potential naval escort demonstrate Washington’s commitment to protecting global energy security while regional conflicts continue to escalate.

From Tensions to Missiles: US‑Israel Strikes Shake Iran, Middle East In Dense Fume

The conflict that began on Saturday started from existing tensions between Iran’s nuclear program and Iran’s efforts to expand its influence in the region. The United States and Israel conducted unified military operations throughout Iran to destroy key military locations and kill high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attacks, which started during the early morning hours, caused huge blasts that created disorder throughout several urban areas.

Iran executed an immediate response through missile strikes that targeted US military installations throughout the entire region, including both military bases and diplomatic sites. The attacks on Israeli cities raised concerns about a possible expansion of the ongoing conflict. Experts who study the situation believe that the current situation shows instability because it can lead to additional military conflicts and energy transportation interruptions, which will affect the Strait of Hormuz.

Global markets show signs of restlessness while the world monitors the ongoing crisis. The new attacks demonstrate how peace in the region remains delicate because they have transformed existing tensions into a critical situation with the potential to change Middle Eastern power dynamics.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Before the strikes, Brent crude was $73 per barrel (+2.8%) and WTI $67.17 (+2.6%). Following the attacks, oil prices spiked:

March 2: Brent rose 7.1% to $78.15, WTI climbed 6.2% to $71.33.

Early Asian trading: Brent tested $80.80, the highest in nearly 15 months, after Iran warned vessels attempting passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be targeted.

Global Energy Jitters Rise

Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari, who serves as the primary adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief, confirmed that all ship and oil tanker operations through the Strait of Hormuz have been suspended. The move has intensified fears of widespread energy supply disruptions, prompting global markets to react nervously as traders brace for potential shortages.

