Home > World > South China Sea Massive Scare: US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting, What We Know So Far

South China Sea Massive Scare: US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting, What We Know So Far

A US Navy aircraft - an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet jet- crashed into the South China Sea during routine operations from the USS Nimitz on Sunday afternoon. All crew members were rescued and are in stable condition, the Navy confirmed. The dual crashes coincided with President Donald Trump’s first Asia tour amid tense US-China relations.

A US Navy aircraft and a jet crash in South China Sea during USS Nimitz operations; all crew rescued, Trump on Asia tour. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 27, 2025 07:56:10 IST

South China Sea Massive Scare: US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting, What We Know So Far

A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed into the South China Sea on Sunday afternoon while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the Navy’s Pacific Fleet confirmed. All personnel aboard the helicopter were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.

“On October 26, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the ‘Battle Cats’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members,” the Navy said in a statement posted on X.

US Fighter Jet Crashes 30 Minutes Later

Roughly half an hour after the helicopter crash, a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet also went down during routine operations from the USS Nimitz.

According to the Navy, the Super Hornet was assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22.

“After the incident, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also went down while conducting routine operations from Nimitz. Both crew members successfully ejected and were safely recovered,” the statement read.

“All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation,” the Navy added.

US Navy Launches Investigation

The US Navy has launched an official investigation to determine the cause of both crashes. While details remain under review, early reports indicate that both aircraft were engaged in standard operational exercises when the accidents occurred.

This is not the first time US naval aircraft have gone down during overseas operations. Earlier this year, two US warplanes fell off the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East.

Donald Trump On His First Asia Tour

The twin crashes occurred as President Donald Trump embarked on his first Asia tour, just ahead of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s multi-country visit to the region.

President Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week to discuss trade and regional security. Relations between Washington and Beijing had recently soured after both nations imposed sweeping economic measures on each other.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the US has reached a “framework trade agreement” with China, a move expected to ease tensions ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:48 AM IST
