Home > World > US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring

US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring

The US State Department has announced a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of seven North Koreans, including Sim Hyon-Sop, accused of illicit tobacco trade and IT fraud schemes funding North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes.

US offers $15 million reward for info on North Koreans funding WMDs via illicit tobacco trade, crypto theft, and IT scams.
US offers $15 million reward for info on North Koreans funding WMDs via illicit tobacco trade, crypto theft, and IT scams.

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Published: July 25, 2025 22:36:00 IST

The United States State Department has announced that its Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Programme (TOCRP) will offer $15 million to anyone who gives information leading to the arrests or convictions of seven North Koreans, including Sim Hyon-Sop and six co-conspirators.

Sim and the others have been charged for their role in illicit activities to buy and sell tobacco from North Korea to gain access to US dollars. Sim Hyon-Sop and some of his co-conspirators including Kim Se-Un have also been involved in illicit IT worker schemes.

The revenue generated from these illegal channels raises funds for North Korea’s Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programmes, which the US says directly threaten its homeland and violate UN and US sanctions, according to the State Department.

Illicit revenue generation by North Korea reportedly includes cryptocurrency theft, fake IT work, counterfeit goods trafficking, oil smuggling, and other transnational crimes that often target American companies and citizens.

North Korea dispatches thousands of IT workers abroad, often in countries like Russia and China, to carry out fraudulent IT operations.

“The DPRK relies on front companies like Korea Sobaeksu Trading Company and key facilitators to procure materials and generate revenue for the regime’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes,” said Bradley T. Smith, Director, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

“The Treasury, as part of a whole-of-government effort, will continue to hold accountable those who infiltrate global supply chains and enable sanctions evasion activities that further Kim Jong Un’s destabilizing agenda,” he added.

The US Department of Treasury has now sanctioned Korea Sobaeksu Trading Company, which previously deployed IT workers to Vietnam, and three North Korean nationals Kim Se-Un, Myong Chol Min, and Jo Kyong Hun for being part of these illicit revenue-generation schemes.

North Korea’s overseas networks reportedly give the regime access to technology, illicit finance systems, and key facilitators that help fund entities like the Munitions Industry Department and Ministry of Atomic Energy and Industry, both under UN and US sanctions.

ALSO READ: European Union Confronts China On Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Tibet

Tags: US State Department

RELATED News

President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell as She Appeals to SCOTUS
Iran, E3 Nations Hold ‘Serious’ Talks in Istanbul as Sanctions Loom Over Tehran’s Nuclear Program
India-Maldives Relations Turnaround: PM Modi Announces ₹4,850 Crore Credit Line
Stamps and Trade: India, Maldives Mark 60 Years of Bilateral Relations
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know

LATEST NEWS

Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration
Bengaluru RCB Rally Stampede: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Unsafe For Large Gatherings
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended
Air India Flight Returns Back Just 10 Minutes After Take-Off, Check What Happened
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring
Anuradha Thakur Appointed RBI Director: What Changes Will She Bring?
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out—Here’s How You Can Check And What’s Next
3nm Chip Design Marks Progress In India’s Semiconductor Sector: Why It Matters?
India-Maldives Ties Go Deeper Than History, Says PM Narendra Modi
‘This Is More Than A Personal Setback, It Is A Collective Crisis Of Faith’: How First-Generation Lawyers Reacted To Impeachment Process Against Justice Varma
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?