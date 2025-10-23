LIVE TV
Home > World > US Politician Darren Bailey's Son, Daughter-in-Law, And Two Young Grandchildren Killed In Tragic Helicopter Crash

Tragic helicopter crash in Montana kills Darren Bailey’s son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and two young grandchildren, Vada Rose (12) and Samuel (7). The family mourns while investigations continue, leaving the community in shock over the sudden loss.

Darren Bailey’s Family Killed in Montana Helicopter Crash (Pc: X)
Darren Bailey’s Family Killed in Montana Helicopter Crash (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 23, 2025 17:52:13 IST

In the most tragic turn of events that has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum and beyond, public mourning is for four immediate family members of Darren Bailey, former Illinois State senator and present gubernatorial candidate, in a helicopter crash. Killed in the crash are one of his sons, his daughter-in-law, and two little grandchildren.

The unforeseen calamity-on Wednesday evening in Montana-is an unimaginably great loss for the Baileys and his wife, Cindy. To add to the heart-wrenching nature of the void in Bailey’s life, he and his wife had close ties to farming and rural Illinois life. What stands out in the sympathy is how this very hour of sorrow silenced politically opposing sides and united the two in their shared humanity.

Zachary, Kelsey, Vada Rose, and Samuel Bailey

Confirming loss were Bailey’s son Zachary Bailey with his wife Kelsey Bailey and their children, namely, Vada Rose aged 12 years, and Samuel aged 7 years. This disaster shut an entire nuclear family in one unforeseen event. A third child of Zachary and Kelsey, 10-year-old Finn, reportedly wasn’t on the aircraft and is now secure.

The grief for grandparents Darren and Cindy is worsened by the knowledge of the two young lives-Vada Rose and Samuel-having been curtailed, leaving an unforgettable vacuum in the tightly close-knit Bailey family structure.

A statement from the family, released through the campaign, asked for privacy while they are working their way through this awful time, leaning on their faith and the support of their community.



Montana Helicopter Accident Details

The cause of the incident that occurred on Wednesday in Carter County, Montana, remains wholly under investigation at press time after incomplete and hazy signals related to the helicopter crash.

Because the involved persons would include the Montana Highway Patrol and perhaps certain federal agencies such as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which needed to assess what truly led the chopper to go down.

The probe may not necessarily bring out the local geography that experiences uneven terrain and harsh weather conditions, although details at press time are still pending.

Therefore, the investigation will be of utmost importance in trying to clarify what led to such sudden and massive loss for the eminent Illinois political family.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS