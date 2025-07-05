US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week

US President Donald Trump is hopeful that Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be finalized by next week. This comes after the Palestinian group Hamas gave a “positive response” to the proposed peace deal backed by the US.

There is increased pressure on both Israel and Hamas by humanitarian organizations to okay the peace deal as attacks on Gaza continue, resulting in widespread loss of lives in the city.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 57,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault on the city.

What Does Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Contain?

The peace deal in Gaza includes the following:

• A 60-day complete ceasefire by both parties

• Hamas to release 10 remaining hostages

• Return bodies of 18 Israelis who are dead

• Israel to set free majority of Palestinian prisoners

• Departure of Israeli forces from the city in phases

• Israeli assent to increased humanitarian aid in the city

Earlier, Hamas okayed the conditions of peace deal and said it is ready to accept the ceasefire agreement, after initially putting it on hold.

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed the terms of the ceasefire to Hamas, which then asked for more time in order to discuss the deal with other Palestinian groups.

Certain reports now confirm that Hamas just wants minor adjustments in the deal, that includes a guarantee that Israel will not restart its military actions in Gaza after a halt in hostilities.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Reportedly, Trump has said that the deal is the best possible path for peace in Gaza and if the involved parties disagree with it, things could worsen in the Gaza city.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu too wants a few adjustments to the peace deal.

The biggest issue which Netanyahu has raised is that Israel wants a completely disarmed Hamas, a condition that the Palestinian group has rejected.

Meanwhile, the residents of war-torn city of Gaza continue to suffer amid a dire humanitarian crisis.

Global rights groups such as the UN and various NGOs have claimed that there is a widespread starvation in the city.

They also said that thousands of Palestinians have died while trying to reach humanitarian convoys.

Citing these unfortunate incidents, the rights groups across the world want both Israel and Hamas to accept the deal at the earliest and pave way for peace in the city.

