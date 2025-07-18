US President Donald Trump Is Facing Medical Problems, Says White House

US President Donald Trump is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, White House official Karoline Leavitt said.

She revealed Donald Trump was facing “mild swelling in his lower legs” and medical checkups found that the issue occurred due to a blood circulation problem, media reports noted.

Talking about the recent case of Trump’s bruised hands, she said it was a result of “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

A memo written by Dr. Sean Barbabella said, “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” and as a precautionary measure, “this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit.”

What Kind Of Problems Is President Donald Trump Facing?

The memo further stated that President Trump underwent “comprehensive examination” which includes “diagnostic vascular studies,” media reports suggested.

Moreover, “Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed” on him and the results of these medical tests noted that President Trump is suffering from “chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

The memo stated that according to reports, President Trump is not facing issues such as “deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease.”

Media reports said multiple tests confirmed that Trump showed no symptoms of blood clots or heart diseases.

The memo also added that “an echocardiogram” showed that there were “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness.”

What Does The Expert Say About Donald Trump’s Problems?

An expert Dr. William Shutze said that to treat such issues, a patient must wear compression stockings and perform exercises to stop swelling as it may result in blood clotting of the person, media reports noted.

Shutze further stated that Trump’s doctors must inquire “more about exactly what [Trump’s] level of activity is and whatever his level of activity is now.”

He added that the problems which Trump is facing are “an annoying problem for people”, but “not a serious or life-threatening issue,” reports quoted him as saying.

While blood clotting can prove to be dangerous, Shutze noted that Trump will become fit with simple efforts such as “walking” and “golfing,” reports added.

