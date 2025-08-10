LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role

US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role

Trump has nominated Tammy Bruce, current State Department Spokesperson and bestselling author, as Deputy US Representative to the UN with ambassador rank. Bruce, praised for her political insight and communication skills, will need Senate confirmation. She has served since January 2025 and holds a political science degree from USC.

Trump open to trilateral summit with Putin, Zelensky
Trump open to trilateral summit with Putin, Zelensky

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 04:20:39 IST

US President Donald Trump has nominated television personality, political commentator, and bestselling author Tammy Bruce as the next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”

Donald Trump Appreciates Tammy Bruce for Her Work

Trump praised Bruce’s work at the State Department, highlighting her role as Spokesperson since the start of his second term and expressing confidence that she would represent the US “brilliantly” at the UN.

Bruce currently serves as the US Department of State Spokesperson, a position she assumed in January 2025 at the start of the Trump-Vance administration. According to the State Department, she advises the Secretary of State on all aspects of the Department’s press relations and serves as the principal voice on US foreign policy, delivering public briefings and strategic communication on behalf of the Secretary and the Department.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern California and was awarded the Spirit of Lincoln Award by the Log Cabin Republicans in 2022. Before joining the administration, Bruce was a Fox News political contributor and commentator for over 20 years and is the author of four New York Times bestselling books focused on political science, philosophy, and cultural critique.

Earlier, Trump Had Elected Bruce for Her Political Instincts

Trump has long praised Bruce’s political instincts and communication skills. Following his 2024 election victory, he appointed her as State Department Spokesperson, calling her a “highly respected political analyst” and “one of the strongest Conservative voices” in the country.

In a January post, Trump had written, “It is my great honour to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television.”

Bruce’s nomination to the UN role will require the Senate’s confirmation.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls for New US Census to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants

Tags: donald trumpTammy Bruceun

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role
US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role
US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role
US President Donald Trump Picks State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce for Key UN Role

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?