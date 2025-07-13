US President Donald Trump Rejects Epstein Files as Democrat Conspiracy

US President Donald Trump has supported Attorney General Pam Bondi by suggesting that the Epstein Files memo is written by workers of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, James Comey, and John Brennan.

Pam Bondi has received most criticism from MAGA supporters over the Epstein Files memo.

MAGA is the shorter version of Trump’s movement named Make America Great Again.

He said, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANSTATIC JOB!”

“Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration…… They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands,” Trump was quoted as saying on a social media platform.

Donald Trump Says Epstein Files Are Meaningless

He did not stop here and posted on his social media platform, “We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump has often criticized the press for focusing on the Epstein Files memo and said they should talk about important topics like Texas floods.

However, his statement that the Epstein Files are the handiwork of Democrats has been condemned by many.

A person wrote on X that “we must stop using Bondi, Bongino, or Kash as scapegoats and demand answers from Trump himself.”

The Story Of Epstein Files

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein are associated, as both have been photographed and videotaped on several occasions.

Reportedly, during his campaign for the American presidency, Donald Trump had said that he would unveil the Epstein Files the day he was elected the president of the US.

However, Trump now says that Jeffrey Epstein is not an important topic and he is someone “that nobody cares about.”

The Epstein Files are a record of various information related to Jeffrey Epstein, a financier by profession, who was later convicted for sexual crimes.

