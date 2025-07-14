US President Donald Trump To Visit Buckingham Palace in September

Buckingham Palace has stated that US President Donald Trump will visit the place from 17 to 19 September.

Media reports said that King Charles had sent an invitation to the president for a second state visit, and Donald Trump accepted the offer.

Both the president and his wife, Melania Trump, would be hosted at Windsor Castle.

Trump was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for his first state visit in 2019 during his first term in office.

Donald Trump Will Visit The Palace Again After Six Years

Now, his second visit to Buckingham Palace will mark a change, as presidents in their second term are only invited for tea or lunch with the British monarch and are not invited as a state guest.

A state visit traditionally includes a ceremonial welcome and a state banquet in St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Reportedly, the key faces of the Royal Family, including all its seniors, will be a part of the event.

Last week, the King hosted France’s President Emmanuel Macron in the Berkshire residence.

The French president and his wife, Brigitte, participated in a carriage procession that went through the town of Windsor.

However, the US president is different from any other president due to the security protocols that American presidents follow.

Why Has King Charles Invited Donald Trump Again?

Hence, Donald Trump is unlikely to participate in any event involving the public.

Even in 2019, Trump did not attend any procession and used air transport for traveling rather than using roads.

Earlier in February, the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer invited Trump, on behalf of the king, to visit the palace for the second time as American president.

Trump said the invitation by the king was a “great, great honor.”

He later said in April that, “I’m a friend of Charles; I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William. We have really just a great respect for the family.”

Reportedly, Sir Keir also wants to discuss issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war with Trump and the tariffs that he has imposed on the import of the UK’s goods in the US.

