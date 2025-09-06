US President Donald Trump Warns THIS Country – Behave or Face Trouble! Will He Declare War?

Donald Trump has warned that Venezuelan jets could be shot down if they fly near US naval ships and put them in danger. This warning came after Venezuela sent military planes close to a US ship near South America for the second time in two days, US officials told CBS News.

The incidents followed a US strike on what Trump’s officials called a “drug-carrying vessel from Venezuela” run by a gang, which killed 11 people. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denied the US claims and said that tensions between the countries do not justify a military conflict. He added, “Venezuela has always been willing to talk and engage in dialogue, but we demand respect.”

Trump Warns Venezuela of ‘Trouble’ Over US Naval Incidents

Trump said that Venezuela would find itself in a ‘trouble’ if their fighter jets would fly around US ships again. He also told a general standing next to him that the military could take any action needed if the situation escalated.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has increased US efforts against drugs in Latin America. Maduro has accused the US of trying to force regime change through military threats. Trump responded, “we’re not talking about that,” but criticized what he called a “very strange election” in Venezuela. Maduro had started his third term in January.

Trump also said large amounts of drugs are entering the US from Venezuela. He claimed members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the US considers a terrorist group, are operating in the country. In response, the US military has increased its presence in the southern Caribbean, sending more naval ships and thousands of marines and sailors to stop drug shipments.

Donald Trump Promises Action Against Drugs

The White House announced that 10 F-35 fighter jets are being sent to Puerto Rico. Asked about this military build-up, Trump said, “I think it’s just strong. We’re strong on drugs. We don’t want drugs killing our people.”

Trump has long criticized Maduro. In August, he doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million (£37.2 million), calling him “one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world.” During Trump’s first term, the US accused Maduro and other top Venezuelan leaders of drug trafficking, supporting terrorism, and corruption. Maduro has always denied these claims.

